Cleetus McFarland Hailed As A “Gift” to NASCAR By Insider for Touching Greg Biffle Tribute

Cleetus McFarland, who was among NASCAR driver Greg Biffle’s closest confidants, delivered a heartfelt tribute to his friend at Daytona International Speedway during the annual preseason ARCA Menards Series test. While numerous drivers seized the moment to honor the late Biffle, McFarland marked the occasion with a ceremonial burnout that echoed across the facility.

NASCAR veteran Kenny Wallace recently spotlighted McFarland on his podcast, calling him both a blessing to NASCAR and a devoted friend who exemplifies loyalty.

McFarland arrived at Daytona to test the No. 30 Rette Jones Racing Ford, wrapped in a throwback livery from one of Dale Earnhardt’s Rolex 24 campaigns. But its rear quarter panel carried a message: “Be Like Biff,” capturing how Biffle navigated life and extended helping hands to those weathering difficult times.

Wallace, himself shaken by the news of the plane crash that claimed Biffle and his family, praised McFarland’s actions as nothing short of remarkable. Lauding the YouTuber’s commitment, Wallace declared, “This guy is a gift from the man above, the Lord Jesus Christ, our savior. Cleetus is heartbroken like all of us over the death of Greg Biffle…

“Cleetus is the real deal. He is racing in the ARCA of race and they made a beautiful logo. ‘Be like Biff.’”

Wallace shared an exchange that clarified the tribute’s deeper meaning. “So, one of the ARCA not officials, but one of the ARCA marketing people went up to uh Cleetus… said, ‘What does it mean to ‘be like Biff’?’ And I really liked what Cletus said. He said it means: be nice to people, help people, and when I get enough experience to share my experience with other people. So, I like those three things that Cletus McFarland said about the Biffle.”

On the other hand, McFarland admitted the experience felt hollow without his mentor, his friend, Biffle, by his side. His driving ambition is to race in the Daytona 500 someday, a quest he and Biffle started together.

McFarland now shoulders the responsibility of fulfilling that mission alone, feeling obligated to cross that finish line for the sake of his friend. During practice sessions, he emphasized his determination to hit the asphalt and honor Biffle through competitive performance.

The bond between McFarland and Biffle had strengthened over the past year and a half, developed through their shared enthusiasm for automobiles, helicopters, and humanitarian efforts during Hurricane Helene relief operations. Their partnership began in late 2024, when both mobilized helicopters to ferry aid following the storm’s devastation, sparking a rapid connection.

After that stint, Biffle stepped into a mentorship capacity for McFarland, channeling his expertise into the YouTuber’s ARCA pursuits and dispensing racing knowledge to McFarland’s substantial online following. That guidance shaped McFarland’s approach to competition and deepened their relationship beyond the track. McFarland now shoulders the weight of their shared aspirations solo.