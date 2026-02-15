Rick Hendrick Reveals Why Kyle Larson’s No. 5 Team Rarely Switches Sponsors

Sponsorship drives most sports, but in racing, brands adorning the drivers’ firesuits and their racecars play a much more vital role. Unlike stick-and-ball games, immense financial backing is needed to go racing, and without backers, it’s hard to keep the wheels turning for long. Some brands stay hitched to a team or driver for years, even decades, while others chase the next deal. Kyle Larson stands out as someone who hasn’t played musical chairs with sponsors very often.

When Larson was suspended and released by Chip Ganassi Racing in 2020 and later signed by Hendrick Motorsports, his backers from Ganassi, like Target, McDonald’s, and Credit One Bank, didn’t follow him. He walked into Hendrick with a blank slate, with much of the funding coming from within the Hendrick camp. At HMS, the No. 5 crew and driver leaned on HendrickCars.com, the retail arm tied to Rick Hendrick’s automotive dealerships.

During his 2021 return, other names also joined the mix, including NationsGuard, Freightliner, and Cincinnati Incorporated. However, the primary partner for Larson’s efforts has stayed the course, with HendrickCars.com. During Daytona Speedweeks on February 11, 2026, the team doubled down, locking in matching five-year extensions for Larson and HendrickCars.com through 2031.

In an era where teams shuffle logos week to week, team owner Rick Hendrick explained why HMS does not go that route. “Well, we have had a lot of people, as you can imagine, who want to sponsor that car. When we tie the advertising together, we are getting 3-4 times the return on the investment, and the fans see the same paint scheme and the same car every week with no confusion.”

“So, I think I really like it, and these guys probably want to change the paint scheme sometimes, but I love the paint scheme. I just think when you see Kyle Larson, you see him in that car, with that uniform, and I think that makes a big difference,” he continued.

The #5 driver echoed that tune, saying he enjoys the bond between driver and brand with the blue No. 5 Chevrolet. In a time when drivers and logos mix and match, he feels that when people think of him, they envision the exact brand and paint scheme that adorns his car. If it were up to Larson, he’d keep that train rolling as long as the track stretches ahead.