Cliff Daniels Urges NASCAR Fans To ”Maintain Perspective” Amid Evolving Racing Scenario

The latest Cup Series race in Bristol ended up being a disappointment to many. The common expectation was that the contest would be similar to what played out on the short oval back in spring with heavy tire wear and unparalleled excitement. But what fans got instead was a Kyle Larson-dominant race in which there were only eight lead changes over 500 laps.

As the backlash grew on social media, the Hendrick Motorsports driver was forced to intervene and explain why there shouldn’t be any resentment for the way the race played out. He wrote on his X handle that Bristol has always been a track where passing has been hard and that NASCAR or Goodyear cannot be held responsible for it. His crew chief Cliff Daniels has now expressed support for this stand.

He used the yesteryear dominance of Richard Petty and Cale Yarborough as examples to make his case that Larson leading 462 laps wasn’t something bad for the sport. He wrote on X, “We have the car of today and the sport of today, lots of good going our way with fans and exposure. Dialogue to improve it is perfect. Maintain perspective. Watch Kansas on Sunday it’s going to be a great race.”

“Back in the good ole days” We have the car of today and the sport of today, lots of good going our way with fans and exposure. Dialogue to improve it is perfect. Maintain perspective.… — Cliff Daniels (@DanielsCliff) September 26, 2024

Both the driver and chief believe that the reactions to the race have been overly pessimistic. Larson contended that people automatically think that a car leading 462 laps means that the race was terrible. He wants this outlook to change, particularly in the face of logic. He reiterated his opinion on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio and relieved Goodyear and NASCAR of blame.

NASCAR stalwarts pick opposite ends in short-track issue

Joe Gibbs Racing crew Chris Gabehart and Dale Earnhardt Jr. got into a debate on social media regarding this exact issue. Dale Jr. had earlier expressed on Dale Jr. Download that the race was a showing of why the short-track racing product needs to be fixed at the earliest.

Gabehart reacted to a snippet of his words on X and wrote that the problem wasn’t as severe as people were making it out to be. He also noted that society sensationalizing everything does not help the purpose. Former racer Kenny Wallace was of a similar opinion as well.

The Bristol Night Race has effectively divided the NASCAR world into two. The sport is back to square one in regards to making short-track races better. With no solution on the table, the R&D department in the Daytona HQ has no choice but to spend those extra hours in the office.