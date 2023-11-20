“I Really Just Miss the Food”: Kyle Larson Doesn’t Mince His Words About Missing Life in California

Before he won the Hangtown 100 at Placerville Speedway, Kyle Larson opened up on his relationship with his hometown of Elk Grove at this stage of his life. Larson, who grew up in a small town in California, is currently residing in Arizona, a place he is in love with, so much so that he simply doesn’t miss California at all.

During a recent interview with USAC Racing, Larson was asked whether he misses living in California, to which he replied, “No, not really.” Having said that, he did confess to missing the Mexican food.

“I miss my friends, but I definitely don’t miss living out here at all. Between traffic and all that, for majority of places I race, California is so far. We have our place in Arizona now so we live a little bit closer to friends and family, but I really just miss the food,” he described.

Kyle Larson is in love with Arizona

In an interview earlier this year, Kyle Larson opened up on his love for Arizona, a place NASCAR visits twice a year, and why it is the way it is. “I just love it! The golf is amazing. The weather’s always good. They’re just lots of things to do,” he said.

Larson claimed that living in Arizona means they’re closer to home for both him and his wife Katelyn Sweet, they’re closer, “but not too close,” as Larson put it. “It’s just kind of a way to get away from racing in a sense,” he added.

The Hendrick Motorsports star confessed that he still loves North Carolina, but living in Arizona during an off-season feels more like having an off-season than living near the heart of everything NASCAR.