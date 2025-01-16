Cody Ware’s NASCAR Return With RWR in 2025 Ticks Fans Off Due to Past Felony Assault Charges

NASCAR has seen its fair share of controversies leading to driver suspensions for various reasons. However, the suspension of Cody Ware in April 2023 marked a more severe incident. He was arrested on charges including felony assault by strangulation inflicting serious injury and misdemeanor assault on a female.

According to Bob Pockrass, the allegations stated that Ware pushed his girlfriend to the floor, slapped her, strangled her, hurled a phone at her, and threatened her life. Ultimately, all charges were dismissed when neither Ware nor his ex-girlfriend chose to testify.

Ware returned to the track last season participating in nine races and finished top-5 in the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona. But now as per the latest news by Fox Sports reporter Bob Pockrass, “Rick Ware Racing announces Cody Ware as the full-time driver of the No. 51 car (the RWR chartered car). Billy Plourde will be his crew chief.”

The decision has stirred controversy among fans, with many expressing dissatisfaction. Accusations of nepotism at Rick Ware Racing surfaced, compounded by unresolved feelings regarding Ware’s past charges. A fan’s comment showed this sentiment, stating, “An abuser getting a full time ride is crazy.” Another jabbed, “Is he done doing domestic assaults?

rwr went from improving to hitting the wall in a season — Tucker Gray (Taylors Version) (@TuckerGray1) January 15, 2025

The discontent didn’t stop there, with one questioning the ethics of NASCAR drivers securing full-time positions despite serious allegations, writing, “What is up with nascar drivers doing terrible things and getting full time rides because of it,” and another lamenting, “rwr went from improving to hitting the wall in a season.”

Another person compared Ware to the Formula One driver Lance Stroll, who also has a majority of the fanbase accusing him of nepotism, stating, “Lance Stroll of Nascar.”

Just as I was gaining respect for them, they go and make that bad decision — Jeff Dubuque (@jeff_dubuque) January 15, 2025

As Ware gets ready for his first full-time season, he will begin his campaign at the Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium on February 2, also marking the debut of Billy Plourde as the crew chief for his team. Thereafter, the regular season will begin with the Daytona 500 on February 16th.