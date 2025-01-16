mobile app bar

Cody Ware’s NASCAR Return With RWR in 2025 Ticks Fans Off Due to Past Felony Assault Charges

Neha Dwivedi
Published

Nascar driver Cody Ware speaks to reporters during the 2023 media day. Media Day 9

Nascar driver Cody Ware speaks to reporters during the 2023 media day. Media Day 9. © NADIA ZOMORODIAN/NEWS-JOURNAL / USA TODAY NETWORK

NASCAR has seen its fair share of controversies leading to driver suspensions for various reasons. However, the suspension of Cody Ware in April 2023 marked a more severe incident. He was arrested on charges including felony assault by strangulation inflicting serious injury and misdemeanor assault on a female.

According to Bob Pockrass, the allegations stated that Ware pushed his girlfriend to the floor, slapped her, strangled her, hurled a phone at her, and threatened her life. Ultimately, all charges were dismissed when neither Ware nor his ex-girlfriend chose to testify.

Ware returned to the track last season participating in nine races and finished top-5 in the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona. But now as per the latest news by Fox Sports reporter Bob Pockrass, “Rick Ware Racing announces Cody Ware as the full-time driver of the No. 51 car (the RWR chartered car). Billy Plourde will be his crew chief.”

The decision has stirred controversy among fans, with many expressing dissatisfaction. Accusations of nepotism at Rick Ware Racing surfaced, compounded by unresolved feelings regarding Ware’s past charges. A fan’s comment showed this sentiment, stating, “An abuser getting a full time ride is crazy.” Another jabbed, “Is he done doing domestic assaults?

The discontent didn’t stop there, with one questioning the ethics of NASCAR drivers securing full-time positions despite serious allegations, writing, “What is up with nascar drivers doing terrible things and getting full time rides because of it,” and another lamenting, “rwr went from improving to hitting the wall in a season.”

Another person compared Ware to the Formula One driver Lance Stroll, who also has a majority of the fanbase accusing him of nepotism, stating, “Lance Stroll of Nascar.”

As Ware gets ready for his first full-time season, he will begin his campaign at the Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium on February 2, also marking the debut of Billy Plourde as the crew chief for his team. Thereafter, the regular season will begin with the Daytona 500 on February 16th.

Post Edited By:Srijan Mandal

About the author

Neha Dwivedi

Neha Dwivedi

Neha Dwivedi is an experienced NASCAR Journalist at The SportsRush, having penned over 2200 articles on the sport to date. She was a seasoned writer long before she got into the world of NASCAR. Although she loves to see Martin Truex Jr. and Kyle Busch win the races, she equally supports the emerging talents in the CARS Late Model and ARCA Menards Series.. For her work in NASCAR she has earned accolades from journalists like Susan Wade of The Athletic, as well as NASCAR drivers including Thad Moffit and Corey Lajoie. Her favorite moment from NASCAR was witnessing Kyle Busch and Martin Truex Jr. win the championship trophies. Outside the racetrack world, Neha immerses herself in the literary world, exploring both fiction and non-fiction.

