“Almost Similar to a Speedway Race”: Cody Ware on Realistic Expectations for Fans Heading Into New COTA Configuration

The revamped configuration of Circuit of the Americas has unified the field in their uncertainty concerning the revised track. Announced by NASCAR in November 2024, the alteration has reportedly shrunk the track from its previous 3.41-mile expanse to a more compact 2.3 miles, incorporating 17 turns and increasing lap count from 68 to roughly 100.

Advertisement

The adjustment is expected to enhance the spectacle for spectators by nearly 50%, according to a release from the circuit. Cody Ware, running full-time for RWR for the first time since 2023, voiced his thoughts on what fans can realistically expect from the new COTA layout.

One of the most important modifications to the course is the elimination of the track’s signature long back straightaway. While competitors will still ascend the uphill front stretch and snake through the esses, culminating in a tight turn 10, the layout from turn 12 onwards remains unchanged.

However, the absence of the backstretch will reduce the duration drivers spend at full throttle, which will alter the dynamics of the race.

A practice session set for Saturday will offer drivers their initial look at the revamped Circuit of the Americas. But for now, Cody Ware, who has been practicing on the simulator for the COTA racetrack in anticipation, commented on the modifications, stating:

“When you look at COTA, you really have just one significant portion of the track cut off. We’re still racing on the same parts of the track we’ve always raced on.”

Ware continued, “So, there’s still a good bit of data from last year that’ll be useful. You’re not going to really change the setup of the car much just from having a short chute versus a long straightaway there on the back, because we still have some long straightaways and heavy braking zones despite what’s been eliminated.”

However, “The aggression level of the guys you have in front of you and behind you, it’s almost similar to a speedway race.”

Thus, the familiar faces who have previously excelled at COTA, like Ross Chastain, Chase Elliott, Tyler Reddick, and William Byron, might not find the new configuration dramatically different from their past experiences.

Elliott’s take on the reconfigured COTA racetrack

With the anticipation of navigating the unknowns of the altered Circuit of the Americas, Elliott approached the subject with cautious reserve, remarking that it’s a tricky situation where all the drivers can rely on is simulator training until they can witness it firsthand. He noted the upside of having practice sessions lined up this week to familiarize themselves with the altered track.

Elliott confessed his grasp of the changes hasn’t solidified yet. While he understands the concept of the new layout, he emphasized that truly comprehending its impact requires physically driving on it — understanding from behind the wheel remains just a guess until you’re actually there. His anticipation is squarely on the upcoming practice sessions.

He also mused that the revamped layout might subtly shift race dynamics, suggesting that the new configuration could tweak the competition. Yet, Elliott remains hopeful that it will unveil new avenues for strategic racing.

Furthermore, with Goodyear rolling out a new tire designed to increase wear, drivers like Elliott will have to tackle dual challenges: the reconfigured track and managing tire degradation, which will test their adaptability and strategic acumen.