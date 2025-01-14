“We Were Pretty Adamant”: Rick Ware Discloses How Tim Brown’s Deal for the Clash at Bowman Gray Came About

Not only Tim Brown and Rick Ware, but fans too are eager to see the most victorious driver of Bowman Gray Stadium take on the premier competitors in the season’s opening race. While it might appear to be a spur-of-the-moment decision, Ware revealed that the idea of Tim Brown racing at Bowman Gray has been on his mind since NASCAR first proposed shifting the Clash from Los Angeles to this venue.

At a comprehensive pre-race press conference, Ware was queried about the decision to field Brown once Bowman Gray was confirmed for The Clash. He explained, “When they started talking about it, immediately me and Tim started scratching our head and the thought process was, ‘Hey, let’s go see the feasibility of it.'”

He elaborated, “It was gonna depend a lot on whether or not we were running — was it gonna be a third entry as an open or was it gonna be the second car as an open? There are a lot of different scenarios, but we were pretty adamant that we were gonna do all that we could do to take him there.” Ware also noted that the decision might have differed if the race were to take place across the country.

He said that the decision to race at Bowman Gray was heavily influenced by several factors, not least of which is its local setting and Brown’s fan base, making it a strategic choice to capitalize on a project several years in the making.

Rick Ware, sharing insights into Brown’s hands-on approach, explained that Brown is the type who will push past obstacles to personally inspect and perfect every component of his car and make it as good as he feels he can make it, and that’s how he is with his modified as well.

The RWR owner expressed pride in Brown’s work ethic and his ability to personally fine-tune his race car. He also revealed that during discussions with Robby, the focus was solely on finding a way to facilitate Brown’s debut.

“When me and Robby started talking about it I was like, ‘Man, we’ve got to figure it out and make it happen,” Ware commented, talking about their commitment to turning this vision into reality.

Brown’s aim for the Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium

Brown’s aspirations for the Clash at Bowman Gray are grounded in a wealth of experience with NASCAR vehicles, though he admitted limited familiarity with the current Next Gen cars. Reflecting on the opportunity, Brown shared an emotional response, “I teared up when I saw the release. I have sacrificed my whole life to racing. I gave up on being a Cup Series driver some 15-20 years ago…”

He also recognized the unwavering support of his family throughout his racing career, noting, “I couldn’t have done this without their [his family] support, tolerating my effort and dedication, and we’re all going to get to make a Cup start together. I just want to be respectable.”

Brown’s record at Bowman Gray Stadium speaks volumes; he is the most decorated driver at the quarter-mile track, with 101 victories and 12 Tour Type Modified championships. Besides that, he also holds the record for the most pole positions there — 146 in total — and set the fastest lap ever at the racetrack with a time of 12.965 seconds in April 2016.

Given his extensive track record and deep connection to Bowman Gray, it will be particularly intriguing to see the seasoned grassroots racer transition to a Next Gen Cup car on a track where he has historically excelled, competing alongside the giants of the sport.