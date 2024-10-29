mobile app bar

Cole Custer Highlights Biggest Challenge of Fatherhood as a NASCAR Driver

Neha Dwivedi
Published

NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Cole Custer (00) stands by his car on pit lane before the NASCAR Xfinity Series Race at Kansas Speedway.

Sep 28, 2024; Kansas City, Kansas, USA; NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Cole Custer (00) stands by his car on pit lane before the NASCAR Xfinity Series Race at Kansas Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Amy Kontras-Imagn Images

Back in July of this year, Cole Custer welcomed his first baby, Callahan Brian Custer. Despite the joy, the Xfinity Series driver has found juggling racing with parenting a real challenge due to the relentless travel demands of his schedule.

Speaking in a pre-race interview in Las Vegas, the 26-year-old driver shared his reflections on his new role as a dad. When questioned about the most unexpected aspect of fatherhood, Custer said,

“I don’t know. I mean I feel like obviously the sleep is tough, so you have to figure all that out. It’s just non-stop. I mean, you always have something to do it seems like, and I think you just get more and more of a rhythm with it.”

He further appreciated his wife’s adept handling of their new lifestyle, particularly in his absence. He lamented not having his family with him in Las Vegas, acknowledging “It’s hard because you’re not there with them all the time.” Yet, he praised his wife, Kari, for her excellent management at home with their son.

Custer also shared a lighter, albeit stressful, anecdote from home. Their dog mistakenly chewed on a part of their baby’s bottle, necessitating surgery to remove it. Despite this mishap, Custer reflected positively, saying that besides that incident, “It’s been great so far.”

Michael McDowell and Joey Logano delve into the complexities of juggling family life with professional life

McDowell, in a conversation with The Athletic, opened up about his aspirations away from the asphalt. He dreams of embarking on a horseback bow elk hunt, a plan now postponed due to recent family developments:

“We just had another baby, so I’m not sure when that’s going to be. We thought we were getting close because my oldest is 15 and before the baby, our youngest was 10. We’re like, ‘Oh, we’re almost there’ — and now we’re not.”

Logano, on the other hand, offered insight into maintaining harmony between his personal and professional worlds. He practices a straightforward rule: staying off his phone when spending time with his family. Although he makes exceptions for critical calls from team heavyweights like Roger Penske and Walt Czarencki, he prioritizes family interactions.

Logano underlined the necessity of balance, stating, “If you’re going to do this for a long time, you have to find balance to do it correctly. If you’re going to give 100 percent to your job, you have to give 100 percent at home, too, because if things aren’t right at home, you’re probably not going to be at your best at your job, either.”

Given his successful stint in the playoffs so far, no one would even think about questioning him about his work ethic.

