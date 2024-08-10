“If Things Aren’t Right at Home…: Joey Logano on Balancing NASCAR Duties and Family Life

Being a race car driver might seem like a dream job but it’s one of the toughest things to do concerning one’s personal life. That’s not just with the dangers that racing entails. Drivers have to be away from home for extended periods of time and find out that work-life balance can be difficult to achieve.

However, Joey Logano seems to have cracked the code for being satisfied at home and work. Turns out that the Team Penske star simply stays away from his phone when he spends time with his family. That does not mean he does not pick up calls from high-ranking individuals from his team like Roger Penske and Walt Czarencki.

But if it is something that can be put off until later, the two-time Cup Series champion does it. No one can question his work ethic given how successful the #22 Ford Mustang driver has been in NASCAR. This two-week break must have been an important one for Logano to spend time with his people at home.

“If you’re going to do this for a long time, you have to find balance to do it correctly. If you’re going to give 100 percent to your job, you have to give 100 percent at home, too, because if things aren’t right at home, you’re probably not going to be at your best at your job, either. So I’ve got to make sure I do that balance correctly the best I can,” he told the media.

The veteran has won one Cup Series race this season and has confirmed his spot in the playoffs. He also won the NASCAR All-Star race earlier this year. Despite not having multiple race wins to his name this season, Logano has been consistent of late. He has earned a couple of top-five finishes in the last five races, including the win at Nashville Superspeedway.

How Logano’s children helped him reduce his screen time

The habit of staying away from his phone developed recently, especially since he became a father accepted the 34-year-old. The two-time Cup Series champion explained how taking care of children does not allow a lot of time for one to spend elsewhere. Logano has three children all under the age of 10. The oldest, Hudson, is currently six years old.

“Anybody watching this with young kids knows you take your eyes off those kids for a second, they’re gone. They’re gone. They’re doing something else. They ran away. They jumped in the pool or something. They’ve done something really scary. So you’ve just got to be aware all the time,” he explained.

With only four races left in the regular season, Logano will be hoping to get at least one more win under his belt before the playoffs start. With the upcoming event at Richmond Raceway this weekend, it remains to be seen if he and the #22 crew can turn on the afterburners at just the right time during the season, just as they did in 2022 when the Connecticut native clinched the Cup Series title.