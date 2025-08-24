mobile app bar

Condolences Pour In for Longtime Sports and Racing Sponsor Forrest Lucas

Jerry Bonkowski
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Forrest Lucas, President and CEO of Lucas Oil Products, takes a break before his luncheon at the International Motorsports Industry Show at the Indiana Convention Center.

2019-05-01 – Forrest Lucas, President and CEO of Lucas Oil Products, takes a break before his luncheon at the International Motorsports Industry Show at the Indiana Convention Center. | Image credit: Matt Kryger/IndyStar

Businessman, entrepreneur, philanthropist and major sports supporter Forrest Lucas is being remembered after he passed away Saturday at the age of 83.

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of our founder, Forrest Lucas,” a statement from the company read. “Forrest’s boundless drive for Lucas Oil, his generosity and love for his family, friends and community defied his life. While we grieve this tremendous loss, we take comfort in knowing his legacy will continue to inspire our team and all who knew him.”

Lucas, who built a multi-million dollar business selling automotive care products, most notably Lucas Oil products, had been in failing health in recent years.

Born in Ramsey, Indiana, Lucas never strayed from his Hoosier roots, becoming heavily involved in Indianapolis-area activities, including having naming rights on the stadium home of the NFL’s Indianapolis Colts, Lucas Oil Stadium and Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park.

According to various reports, Lucas was a self-made man. With just a high school education, he began his business as a long-haul trucker, building a freight brokerage business that delivered freight across the 48 contiguous US states.

He founded Lucas Oil Products in 1989, which quickly grew to become one of the most popular vehicle additive companies, particularly through its ties in the motorsports industry, most notably NASCAR, NHRA and IndyCar. He also founded MavTV, which he sold earlier this year, as well as Forrest Films, a film production company. He also owned a sprawling 16,000 acre cattle ranch in Missouri.

As a philanthropist, Lucas and his wife Charlotte donated millions of dollars to charity, most notably the Protect the Harvest, which opposed “the radical animal rights movement.”

In recent years, Lucas began pulling back from day-to-day operations of his companies, mainly due to health challenges, and turned over control and leadership of the company to his son Morgan, a former NHRA racer.

Lucas and his wife Charlotte lived for many years in a mansion that abutted the property of Indianapolis Raceway Park. Lucas is survived by his second wife Charlotte, the couple being married for 43 years, and seven children. The funeral plans are pending.

Here are several testimonials to Lucas:

Indianapolis Colts owner and CEO Carlie Irsay-Gordon: “With the passing of Forrest Lucas, the Indianapolis Colts have lost a dear friend, and our city and state have lost an extraordinary business pioneer, leader, and a giant among Hoosiers.

Our memories with Forrest and his family go back a long way, and we have cherished every moment of our business partnership as well as our personal relationship. We have been honored to work with him on so many important projects over the years, and we especially loved working alongside Lucas Oil in serving those in need in our community.

Our hearts go out to Charlotte, Morgan, Katie, and the entire Lucas family for this incredible loss. The Lucas family name graces our home at Lucas Oil Stadium, and we are proud to carry his legacy into the future every time we take the field.

And of course, our dad (the late James Irsay) had a special relationship with Forrest, and we know he is awaiting him with open arms.”

National Hot Rod Association president Glen Cromwell: “Forrest Lucas was more than a businessman; he was a visionary who believed in motorsports from the grassroots up. The NHRA and countless racers are better because of his passion and generosity… We are saddened to hear of the passing of Forrest Lucas.”

The NHRA, which gave Lucas a lifetime achievement award last year, also issued a statement on X: “Forrest and (Lucas Oil) have long been deeply rooted in NHRA drag racing. A true visionary in the sport, he will be greatly missed. We send our heartfelt condolences to his family and friends.”

Indiana.Pacers: “We are saddened by the passing of Forrest Lucas, a visionary entrepreneur and long-time friend of Pacers Sports and Entertainment. His passion for innovation, commitment to excellence and dedication to giving back set an example for us all. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the Lucas family and the entire team at Lucas Oil.”

Post Edited By:Abhishek Ramesh

About the author

Jerry Bonkowski

Jerry Bonkowski

x-icon

Jerry Bonkowski is a veteran sportswriter who has worked full-time for many of the top media outlets in the world, including USA Today (15 years), ESPN.com (4+ years), Yahoo Sports (4 1/2 years), NBCSports.com (8 years) and others. He has covered virtually every major professional and collegiate sport there is, including the Chicago Bulls' six NBA championships (including heavy focus on Michael Jordan), the Chicago Bears Super Bowl XX-winning season, the Chicago White Sox and Chicago Cubs World Series championships, two of the Chicago Blackhawks' NHL titles, Tiger Woods' PGA Tour debut, as well as many years of beat coverage of the NFL, MLB, NHL and NBA for USA Today. But Jerry's most notable achievement has been covering motorsports, most notably NASCAR, IndyCar, NHRA drag racing and Formula One. He has had a passion for racing since he started going to watch drag races at the old U.S. 30 Dragstrip (otherwise known as "Where the Great Ones Run!") in Hobart, Indiana. Jerry has covered countless NASCAR, IndyCar and NHRA races and championship battles over the years. He's also the author of a book, "Trading Paint: 101 Great NASCAR Debates", published in 2010 (and he's hoping to soon get started on another book). Away from sports, Jerry was a fully sworn part-time police officer for 20 years, enjoys reading and music (especially "hair bands" from the 1980s and 1990s), as well as playing music on his electric keyboard, driving (fast, of course!), spending time with Cyndee his wife of nearly 40 years, the couple's three adult children and three grandchildren (with more to come!), and his three dogs -- including two German Shepherds and an Olde English Bulldog who thinks he's a German Shepherd.. Jerry still gets the same excitement of seeing his byline today as he did when he started in journalism as a 15-year-old high school student. He is looking forward to writing hundreds, if not thousands, of stories in the future for TheSportsRush.com, as well as interacting with readers.

Share this article