Kyle Busch Excludes Himself From His Mount Rushmore of NASCAR Vision

Kyle Busch has raced in the sport of NASCAR long enough to ascertain who can be considered some of the greatest drivers in the racing series. While speaking on the Residency Podcast, Busch shared his “Mount Rushmore” of NASCAR Cup Series drivers.

The RCR driver mentioned, “Dale Earnhardt (Sr.), Richard Petty, Jimmie Johnson, and I put all three of them on there because they all have the seven championships.”

The former JGR driver expressed that it is much harder to win races and championships in the modern-day system, “My opinion, few other guys also agree with that,” said Busch

“So who’s the fourth one? I wanna say Jeff Gordon because he’s really high up and he’s got four championships. So he would probably be another one. “

Kyle Busch excludes himself from his selection of the greatest NASCAR drivers

Interestingly enough, Busch did not mention himself in the list. Sure he might have been humble, but his feats are nothing short of admirable. Across his nearly two decades in the sport, Busch has romped up 63 Cup Series wins. in addition to his historical dominance in the Xfinity and Truck Series, even leading to a rule change brought in to curb his superiority there.

Notably, he’s only a couple of wins short of crossing Dale Earnhardt Sr.’s 76 victories in the top division of NASCAR. That places him as the eighth-highest driver with the most wins in the Cup Series.

Busch also holds two championships to his name, with one in 2015 and another in 2019. Both titles were won with his former team Joe Gibbs Racing. However, after his main sponsor decided to drop out of the sport last year and questions were raised about his future, Busch eventually found a new home in the form of Richard Childress Racing. He now drives the #8 Chevy Camaro for the RCR outfit.