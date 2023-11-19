HomeSearch

Kyle Busch Excludes Himself From His Mount Rushmore of NASCAR Vision

Srijan Mandal
|Published November 19, 2023

Nov 4, 2023; Avondale, Arizona, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Busch during qualifying for the NASCAR Championship Race at Phoenix Raceway. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Kyle Busch has raced in the sport of NASCAR long enough to ascertain who can be considered some of the greatest drivers in the racing series. While speaking on the Residency Podcast, Busch shared his “Mount Rushmore” of NASCAR Cup Series drivers.

The RCR driver mentioned, “Dale Earnhardt (Sr.), Richard Petty, Jimmie Johnson, and I put all three of them on there because they all have the seven championships.”

The former JGR driver expressed that it is much harder to win races and championships in the modern-day system, “My opinion, few other guys also agree with that,” said Busch

“So who’s the fourth one? I wanna say Jeff Gordon because he’s really high up and he’s got four championships. So he would probably be another one. “

 

Kyle Busch excludes himself from his selection of the greatest NASCAR drivers

Interestingly enough, Busch did not mention himself in the list. Sure he might have been humble, but his feats are nothing short of admirable. Across his nearly two decades in the sport, Busch has romped up 63 Cup Series wins. in addition to his historical dominance in the Xfinity and Truck Series, even leading to a rule change brought in to curb his superiority there.

Notably, he’s only a couple of wins short of crossing Dale Earnhardt Sr.’s 76 victories in the top division of NASCAR. That places him as the eighth-highest driver with the most wins in the Cup Series.

Busch also holds two championships to his name, with one in 2015 and another in 2019. Both titles were won with his former team Joe Gibbs Racing. However, after his main sponsor decided to drop out of the sport last year and questions were raised about his future, Busch eventually found a new home in the form of Richard Childress Racing. He now drives the #8 Chevy Camaro for the RCR outfit.

Srijan Mandal is a Senior NASCAR Journalist at The Sportsrush with a wealth of experience and expertise in the world of motorsports. With several thousand articles under his belt over the years, he has established himself as a leading authority on all things racing. His passion for motorsports started at a young age, and he has dedicated his career to covering the sport in all its forms. He is an expert in various disciplines, including stock car racing, American motorsports, Formula 1, IndyCar, NHRA, MotoGP, WRC, WEC, and more. But Srijan's love for racing goes beyond his writing. He actively competes in professional open-wheel simulation racing, using the number 88 as his racing number. While he mostly participates in GT Endurance classes, he also ventures into Stock Car classes from time to time. In case, you wish to contact Srijan, kindly send an email to him at srijan.mandal@sportsrush.com or just DM him on Twitter.

