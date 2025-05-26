Connor Zilisch’s First Cup Oval Experience Gives Him Insight Into How NASCAR’s Top Tier Car Is ‘Tough to Figure Out’

WeatherTech Chevrolet driver Connor Zilisch (88) puts in ear plugs ahead of the NASCAR Xfinity Series Focused Health 250 at Circuit of the Americas on Saturday, March 1, 2025 in Austin. | Credit: Aaron E. Martinez/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Connor Zilisch wasted no time making his mark in NASCAR last year, storming onto the scene in both the Xfinity and Truck Series. He won on his Xfinity debut at Watkins Glen and secured a top-five finish in his first-ever Truck race while driving the #7 part-time entry at COTA. Yet, the jump to Cup racing promised to be a taller order.

Advertisement

On Sunday at Charlotte, Zilisch gained invaluable experience running alongside NASCAR’s elite on the oval racetrack. He started 33rd and gradually climbed through the order, finishing Stage 1 in 35th, Stage 2 in 31st, Stage 3 in 28th, and finally 23rd by the checkered flag.

But the race wasn’t without a few potential moments of jeopardy. For instance, one such incident happened on Lap 111, when Jimmie Johnson, Cole Custer, and Zilisch tangled exiting Turn 4. Johnson, in his milestone 700th Cup start, saw his car get loose and slap the outside wall, which sent him back down the track into the path of the 18-year-old Zilisch.

Cole Custer then became collateral damage in the chain reaction. Reflecting on the race, Zilisch acknowledged the steep learning curve but was pleased with the knowledge gained.

Zilisch remarked, “I think the biggest thing was feedback. As the race went on, I kind of started to learn more and more what I needed out of the car. It drives so much differently, and it’s really tough as well to figure out.”

“So, yeah, laps are important, and 400 of them today was really good. So, yeah, a lot of good experience under my belt,” he added.

.@ConnorZilisch came home 23rd in his first oval race in the #NASCAR Cup Series. He talks about his day as well as learning the Next Gen car. He also says that there’s “nothing planned as of yet” for him to run more Cup races this year. pic.twitter.com/JeyqKImX65 — Frontstretch (@Frontstretch) May 26, 2025

Zilisch’s Cup debut came at the challenging Circuit of the Americas road course earlier this year. Starting from P14, Zilisch battled to gain track position and showed good pace in Stage 3. However, his race ended in frustration after a collision with teammate Daniel Suarez, who spun just ahead of him. Zilisch’s bid was cut short with a DNF, but plans soon emerged for him to contest the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte.

Regarding his future in the Cup Series, Zilisch admitted there are no immediate plans for additional starts, noting Trackhouse’s logistical challenges in fielding a fourth car. However, he expressed optimism about returning to the Next Gen car in the future to gain more experience, while focusing his current efforts on the Xfinity Series program.