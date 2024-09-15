“I’m Not 100% Sure”: Daniel Suarez Far From Confident Despite Watkins Glen Test Participation

Daniel Suarez was one of the few drivers who helped NASCAR test experimental tire compounds at Watkins Glen International earlier this year in June. The test was undertaken with a vision that Goodyear would develop a tire compound for the playoff race at ‘The Glen’ to help improve racing with increased tire wear.

Advertisement

The official tire supplier of the sport has done just that and brought a new tire compound for Sunday’s race which reportedly could see up to three seconds of falloff over its life. Drivers will find that tricky to adapt to, even for Suarez despite taking part in the test earlier in the year.

Along with Austin Cindric and Tyler Reddick, Suarez tested six tire compounds, four of which were developmental. According to the drivers at the time, the drop-off was between two to five seconds over the different tires’ life cycles. All three spun multiple times during the session as well. However, the Mexican driver believes that Goodyear’s compound will make for an interesting race with strategy.

“Yeah, it’s a little bit tricky. I was fortunate enough to be here for the tire test a couple of months ago, and I believe – I’m not 100 percent sure, but I’m 90 percent sure that all three drivers that were here, including myself, all spun out with this tire because the falloff was pretty big. But it’s going to create good racing,” he told the media.

Suarez had a decent qualifying run and will start the race from P8 on Sunday. The driver of the #99 Chevrolet recently finished in P2 at Atlanta Motor Speedway last weekend. It will surely give him some confidence for this weekend as he hopes to qualify for the round of 12.

Why are new tire compounds required for the Watkins Glen race?

The big issue with Watkins Glen and the Next Gen car is that drivers find it tough to pass. ‘The Glen’ is a fast, sweeping track that is not very wide. Overtaking opportunities mostly arise in the tight corners which are situated after big braking zones.

Having a tire compound with a high factor of degradation will open up overtaking opportunities as different drivers will be seen on different strategies with varied levels of tire grip available at any given time.

🛞 "How much? I don't think anyone has that answer yet."@joeylogano is eager to learn how much fall off the newer and softer @GoodyearRacing tire has around @WGI for this weekend. pic.twitter.com/GPurusM2N9 — SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Ch. 90) (@SiriusXMNASCAR) September 14, 2024

Cars on older tires won’t be able to defend against those against new ones. Passing might still be tough to an extent, however, it will certainly open up the race and make it interesting. Sunday will be a day for the crew chiefs to wrack their brains and come up with spot on calls from atop the pit box to help their drivers win.

The race will also highlight each driver’s adaptability as this is the first time everyone will use the tires in green-flag race conditions. Whoever can adapt the quickest will have the best chance of winning this Sunday.