Alex Bowman Hates Dover Losing Points Race, Supports Move to Include Two Weekends Off

NASCAR Cup Series driver Alex Bowman (48) sits in his garage bay Friday, July 25, 2025, ahead of practice at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in preparation for the Brickyard 400. Cup practice was cancelled due weather in the area. | Image credit: Bob Goshert/For IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

NASCAR released the schedule for the 2026 Cup Series season last week, and it had some surprises. Drivers and other notable members of the racing fraternity have been reacting to it in varying manners. Alex Bowman, for one, is disappointed at the removal of Dover Motor Speedway as a points-paying race.

Advertisement

Dover will instead host the All-Star Race and North Wilkesboro Speedway will, in turn, become the venue of a points-paying event. Speaking at Daytona last weekend, Bowman said, “I think Wilkesboro getting a points race is cool. I hate Dover losing a points race. That’s my favorite track. So that’s just a selfish thing, right? I am curious to see what the format will be for the All-Star.”

There’s a good reason for Bowman considering Dover his favorite track. In his last eight races there, he has one win, six top-fives, and finished outside the top-10 just once. Who wouldn’t want to keep hitting the track with such a strong record there?

Bowman lauded the other additions to the schedule, throwing particular light on the second off-weekend and Chicagoland Speedway. “Glad to have two off weeks back for the road crews,” the No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports driver reflected.

“Just them having a weekend at home with their families means a lot. Those guys all have families. As a driver, we complain about not getting off weeks, but their schedules are way tougher than ours, and they don’t get to travel with their family like we do. So, happy for them. Other than that, I’m excited to go back to Chicagoland. That’ll be cool.”

Bowman makes it to the 2025 Cup Series playoffs

Heading into Saturday’s race at Daytona, Bowman would have hoped to secure the best result he could and leave the rest to the sporting gods. A new winner would have foiled his hopes of getting into the playoffs. To make things worse, he crashed out during the race and was unable to rejoin.

With no option left but to sit on the sidelines and pray, he received some good luck thanks to Ryan Blaney. The Team Penske driver bypassed the likes of Cole Custer and Justin Haley in the last two laps to win the Coke Zero Sugar 400. His victory ensured that Bowman got a seat in the playoffs.

Bowman playfully told the press that he owed Blaney seven million beers for doing him this favor. The question is what he is going to do with this opportunity that has fallen into his lap. Hopefully, he doesn’t squander it.