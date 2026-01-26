Everything About the Goodyear Gold Car That the NASCAR Cup Series Champion Receives

Kyle Larson won the 2025 Cup Series finale at Phoenix Raceway last November to become a two-time NASCAR champion, a success that earned him several accolades from organizations across the sport. Perhaps the most impressive of them all was the honor bestowed by Goodyear during a special ceremony on January 23.

The Goodyear Gold Car award has been presented to every Cup Series champion since 1985. The ceremony was held within Hendrick Motorsports‘ shop, marking the first time the presentation has been held in a team’s compound. This signifies the immense hard work that the organization had put in securing Larson’s championship.

The Gold Car, often cited by drivers as the favorite trophy in the sport, is a 1/12-scale replica of Larson‘s No. 5 Chevrolet Camaro. Plated in 24K gold, it was presented to him by Goodyear’s CEO and President, Mark Stewart.

Larson said upon receiving it, “Receiving the Goodyear Gold Car is incredibly special. It’s such a unique trophy in our sport, and it represents everything it takes to win a NASCAR Cup Series championship. To be able to accept it on the Hendrick Motorsports campus, in front of the men and women that work so hard, makes it even more meaningful.”

A trophy fit for a (two-time) champion.@KyleLarsonRacin is presented with his second @GoodyearRacing Gold Car. ✨ pic.twitter.com/Xe05dDbTon — NASCAR (@NASCAR) January 23, 2026

The 2025 champ continued to mention that the success being the result of teamwork made things even more special and meaningful. Michael Dunlap, a renowned model builder, has been the mind behind each replica since 1985. Using precise measurements from the actual car, he creates a replica that reflects even the chassis and suspension exactly as is.

The interior, exterior, and every other detail, from lug nuts and hood pins to dash switches, appear as they are in the champion’s vehicle. Such detailing is why the trophy is sought after so much.

Stewart said, “We’re honored to present Kyle Larson with the Goodyear Gold Car in the shop where the actual championship car was born. Hendrick Motorsports and Goodyear have always been a winning combination in NASCAR, and the team remains a historic partner for us, having won 15 championships on Goodyear tires, and playing a pivotal role in milestone wins throughout our NASCAR history.”

Joey Logano is the active driver with the most number of Gold Car trophies in his collection (3). With the new Chase format being introduced in 2026, it remains to be seen which driver will go home with a gold car next.