mobile app bar

Did NASCAR Make the Right Choice By Returning to Iowa for the 2025 Season?

Neha Dwivedi
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
NASCAR Cup Series driver Noah Gragson (10), Todd Gilliland (38) and driver Kyle Busch (8) race three wide during the Iowa Corn 350 at Iowa Speedway.

Jun 16, 2024; Newton, Iowa, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Noah Gragson (10), Todd Gilliland (38) and driver Kyle Busch (8) race three wide during the Iowa Corn 350 at Iowa Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Reese Strickland-Imagn Images

NASCAR parted ways with Iowa Speedway in 2019 as part of an initiative to streamline its schedule, optimize track locations, and enhance the fan experience. During this period, certain tracks, including Iowa, were temporarily removed from the calendar due to their failure to meet the evolving standards of NASCAR and the need for renovations.

In October 2023, NASCAR heralded the track’s return to the 2024 calendar, albeit with a caveat: only the bottom and middle lanes had been resurfaced with jet-black asphalt, while the top lane remained untouched.

The partial repaving created a disparity on the track; fresh asphalt offers enhanced grip, translating to increased speed, thus steering drivers away from venturing onto the older, less reliable upper stretches of the track.

Ryan Blaney, who has deep roots in Iowa, clinched the first NASCAR Cup race on the season’s partially repaved track. The fresh asphalt quickly won over many, including drivers and crew chiefs like Rodney Childers and Blaney himself, who immediately took a liking to the upgraded surface.

However, according to Eric Peterson, the new president of Iowa Speedway, there are no plans to repave the track further next season. While this decision might raise eyebrows about the wisdom of continue racing on a mixed-condition track in 2025, the race unfolded smoothly and captivated both drivers and fans, suggesting that maintaining the current surface could indeed be a savvy move.

Immediately after the race, track crews sprang into action, swiftly dismantling garage tents, temporary shops, and vending trucks, all still resonating with the energy of a sold-out event.

Additionally, the local economy received a substantial uplift, with local news outlets reporting that the event pumped approximately $100 million into the area due to the influx from NASCAR’s top series.

Following closely on NASCAR’s heels, the NTT IndyCar Series raced at the track and experienced a similarly favorable economic impact, also generating around $100 million. In light of these successes, IndyCar renewed its contract with the state, ensuring more races in the future.

Given the mutual benefits realized, there was every reason to anticipate a continued NASCAR presence at Iowa Speedway.

Post Edited By:Srijan Mandal

About the author

Neha Dwivedi

Neha Dwivedi

x-iconfacebook-iconinstagram-iconlinkedin-icon

Neha Dwivedi is an experienced NASCAR Journalist at The SportsRush, having penned over 1900 articles on the sport to date. She was a seasoned writer long before she got into the world of NASCAR. Although she loves to see Martin Truex Jr. and Kyle Busch win the races, she equally supports the emerging talents in the CARS Late Model and ARCA Menards Series.. For her work in NASCAR she has earned accolades from journalists like Susan Wade of The Athletic, as well as NASCAR drivers including Thad Moffit and Corey Lajoie. Her favorite moment from NASCAR was witnessing Kyle Busch and Martin Truex Jr. win the championship trophies. Outside the racetrack world, Neha immerses herself in the literary world, exploring both fiction and non-fiction.

Share this article

Don’t miss these