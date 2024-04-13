Kyle Busch Miles Ahead of Jimmie Johnson and Kevin Harvick on All-Time NASCAR Stat

Throughout his career in NASCAR Kyle Busch has achieved a lot of success, breaking and setting quite a few records. Incredibly, there is this one stat where the two-time Cup Series champion seems to have aced the likes of Jimmie Johnson and Kevin Harvick by a mile.

Advertisement

Since NASCAR is headed down to Texas Motor Speedway for this weekend’s race it is only fair to look at who holds the highest amount of wins by a single driver across all three series. Well, the clear leader in this segment is Busch with 20 wins across, Cup, Xfinity, and Trucks throughout his career. The next best driver on this track is Harvick, who stands at nine wins in total. Thereafter, we have the seven-time Cup Series Champion, Johnson at seven wins.

There’s an 11-win difference between Busch and the driver in second place and it doesn’t look like anyone else will be able to close the gap anytime soon. Although one key difference is that while Busch leads the combined win tally at the track when it comes to only the Cup Series, Johnson takes first place with all of his seven wins coming from the top division.

Advertisement

Can Kyle Busch challenge for the win at Texas Motor Speedway

The looming question after taking a look at Busch’s incredible stat is if he would be able to add in win number five (Cup Series) and win number 21 (combined) this weekend at Texas Motor Speedway. Well, looking at the current season, Busch hasn’t been able to win a race yet, and neither has his or RCR’s performance been up to the mark so far.

There are certain bells and whistles to sort out with the team to get them back up on pace. Busch recently explained in an interview how the short-track stuff had been a problem for them. He mentioned, “I think some of it is setup stuff. Yes. I think some of it is car build…” Adding, “There’s just so many things now that you have it you’re just well you have at your disposal with everybody has the same stuff. So it’s hard to find that advantage.”

Despite the woes, Busch currently occupies the 15th position in the drivers standings. But hopefully, as the season progresses things may get better and the results pick up some pace.