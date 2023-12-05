Could Chase Elliott Be Inheriting Key Player of Ryan Blaney’s NASCAR Championship Triumph?

The 2023 NASCAR champion was a fruitful one for Team Penske, with Ryan Blaney claiming his first-ever Cup title. However, not long after the conclusion of the season, a key part of Blaney’s team announced his departure from the team.

Through a message on social media Blaney’s spotter, Josh Williams announced, “Last week’s NASCAR banquet was my last call as spotter for the 12 team and Team Penske. After 9 years it was time to personally and professionally make a change for myself and my family.”

“I’m forever grateful to everyone I’ve gotten to work with at TP, especially those that have become lifelong friends. I’m proud knowing the last 6 races were it and going out with a Talladega win, a Martinsville clock, and capping it off with a Cup Series Championship. We couldn’t have finished it off any better.”

“I’m really excited for what the future has in store and looking forward to sharing those plans soon! I can’t wait to get to the Coliseum! Happy Holidays.”

Judging by Williams’ message, he does indicate that he will be present at the LA Coliseum next season and plans on sharing certain details soon. Hence, it could be a solid possibility that he might be headed towards another team for the 2024 campaign.

But which team would that be?

Could Ryan Blaney’s spotter be heading to the Chase Elliott camp next?

Considering the fact that Chase Elliott‘s spotter also left the team mere days ago, there could be a solid chance for a vacancy at Hendrick Motorsports. After all, who would not want a championship-winning spotter to join the HMS roster that too with someone like Elliott?

Especially after the disastrous season that the Dawsonville native faced this year.

While a position at Hendrick Motorsports can surely be a possibility, a more realistic switch could be to Spire Motorsports. The team has been growing rapidly with investments left and right.

Plus, they are also bringing in a rookie next season in the form of Zane Smith. Interestingly, Williams also acted as a spotter for Smith in the Truck season this year.

Hence, this could be a more likely position for Williams to occupy before the start of the next season.