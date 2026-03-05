Mark Martin Believes Cleetus McFarland’s New Deal With RCR Is A Big Win for NASCAR

The debut of Cleetus McFarland in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series stirred hot debate across the garage and beyond. Some insiders and fans raised eyebrows the moment his name appeared on the entry list. Their doubts found fuel when McFarland was caught in a wreck six laps into the race at Daytona. Critics pointed to a gap in seat time at that level and argued the outcome showed what happens when a driver is thrown into the deep end without as much experience behind the wheel of a stock car.

Among fans, the conversation took a wider turn. Some view McFarland as a marketing engine for lower tiers and argue that if NASCAR opens the door for a driver with a thin wheel time, then the next driver with a similar logbook should walk through the same gate, fan base or not. In their view, the rulebook should read the same for every name on the roster.

Yet the move has also drawn support from inside the sport. After McFarland signed a two-year deal with Richard Childress Racing to compete in the NASCAR Xfinity Series under the O’Reilly banner, former Cup driver Mark Martin said the partnership could move the needle for the sport. Martin shared his thoughts in a video on the Dirty Mo Media YouTube channel, laying out how McFarland’s presence could widen the sport’s reach.

Martin said, “Cleetus McFarland is huge. He’s an incredibly popular figure on YouTube. He does really great videos and is loved by so many. He is more popular than any cup driver. He has a stronger following, let’s say, than any Cup driver in NASCAR. So, if we get Cleetus McFarland involved in NASCAR racing, it’s going to be a win for all of us race fans because it’s going to bring more fans, more eyes on our sport.”

“And even hopefully more ticket sales at the racetracks. So, this is a big win for NASCAR. Of course, he’s announced that he’s come to an agreement with RCR, Richard Childress, to do some O’Reilly series racing,” he added. The debate also circles back to how drivers climb the ladder in stock-car racing.

Martin noted that the path into NASCAR has long followed a road that starts in karting, moves through dirt sprint cars, Legend cars, and Late Model competition, and then leads to events such as the Snowball Derby, the Winchester 400, and the All-American 400. From there, drivers step into the ARCA Menards Series, the Truck Series, the Xfinity ranks, and finally the NASCAR Cup Series.

Still, that route is not the only road into the garage. McFarland carved out his own lane through online content, building a following of nearly five million subscribers on YouTube.

Martin argued that such reach could help NASCAR cast a wider net, drawing viewers who might not have followed the sport before. The veteran driver also noted that he has watched McFarland run laps in ARCA competition and said the driver has shown he can handle a car.

McFarland’s first step in the Tier 2 Series of NASACR will come at Rockingham Speedway. The deal for 2026 and again in 2027 is also expected to include starts at Daytona International Speedway and Talladega Superspeedway.

Even with that backing, the debate refuses to fade. Following on social media does not guarantee smooth sailing on track. Critics argue that placing a driver like McFarland in the field without enough laps in stock-car competition could put others in harm’s way if a crash happens and the driver loses control.

From that view, time spent gaining laps in ARCA races might serve both the driver and the field before stepping into tier-two or tier-three NASCAR competition.