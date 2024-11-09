“Country Needs to Unite Against…” NASCAR Executives Slammed After Dodgy Defense of Playoff Format

NASCAR has been widely criticized for its playoff format and the racing product the unique system has produced for fans in 2024. While some argue that the format is keeping the energy and excitement alive in the sport today, a seeming majority of the community thinks otherwise.

The issue with the system inspired by stick and ball sports leagues is that one driver is often catapulted into championship contention based on only one performance during the season.

Drivers often seen not contending for a win, let alone a top-10 finish throughout the year, suddenly find themselves in the postseason due to a lucky break they caught on a superspeedway race.

This ‘win-and-you’re-in’ format has been recently publically backed up by top brass from the governing body as well, with NASCAR President Steve Phelps emphasizing how it creates “incredible racing.”

“We are always looking if there are opportunities for us to tweak something. We’re not the only sport where the best statistical team does not get to the Final 4 or the Super Bowl. There was a huge emphasis put on winning. The format itself I think creates incredible racing.” The opinion from the viewer base however has been completely different to what the officials would have hoped for.

“It’s crazy how far the people in charge of nascar are disconnected from their fan base and what their fan base wants,” opined one fan on social media highlighting how the fans have increasingly been against the playoffs system, especially after the penalties handed out to drivers in Martinsville in light of their attempts to manipulate the race.

“The country needs to unite against our actual enemies. Steve Phelps and Steve O’Donnell,” wrote another fan, riling the community together to raise their voices against the management.

Another person opined along the same lines, saying, “Can we please remove these two dumbasses from power. Like genuinely how unaware and blind can you be. Pure delusion.”

“The playoff format is trash and has less legitimacy than the Nigerian Prince in my spam box,” wrote one supporter, mincing no words while voicing his opinion.

It remains to be seen if any further backlash from the community causes NASCAR to reconsider its decision. Ultimately, the same is highly unlikely given a format change would require major changes operationally as well as on the business side of things, with alterations having to be made from the upcoming schedule to the venues and promoters themselves.