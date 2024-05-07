Michael McDowell Relationship Timeline: Details About Children and Marriage

Michael McDowell has always been an underdog but he is a seasoned veteran in NASCAR and a winner of the Daytona 500. The Great American Race is considered by many one of the biggest motorsports events in the world so winning that has earned him a ton of respect. However, there is a life that the FRM star has away from the race track and that is with his loving family of seven.

McDowell is married to Jami McDowell and as per reports, they have been together since they were 15 years old. The couple got married back in 2004 so this is their 20th anniversary year. They have five children together namely Trace, Emma, Rylie, Lucas, and Isabella.

“So we’ve gone through this whole process together—the struggles, the high points, the low points. Trying to break into this sport is extremely difficult. There are a lot of tough times through that process. She really gets it. She knows as much about the sport as I do,” McDowell said as per Daily Express US. According to her husband, one of Jami’s best qualities is that she understands NASCAR and racing just as well as the 39-year-old.

Michael McDowell’s spouse missed his career’s greatest moment

It’s always endearing to see an underdog beat the odds and cause an upset. That’s exactly what Michael McDowell did in the 2021 edition of the Daytona 500 with FRM. However, no one was there to celebrate with him due to the Covid-19 rules and restrictions including his family. They did however celebrate the win at Daytona two years after the achievement, making for a heartwarming moment.

Jami McDowell got a taste of what it must have felt like last year when her husband shocked the world yet again and won at the Brickyard. The Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course is iconic and winning at that track is a huge feather in anyone’s cap and Michael McDowell earned that win. It might not be as big as winning the Great American Race but it was still memorable.

Starting a family with a race car driver is never easy. The traveling, the constant media and sponsorship duties, and of course, the racing, often keep one away from their loved ones. It’s important to have someone who understands these matters and is supportive every step of the way and McDowell has hit the jackpot in that regard.