“Envy/Jealousy Is Ugly In This Sport”: Kyle Larson Finds Support Amid Vacation Criticism

Kyle Larson recently found himself in choppy waters when a journalist questioned his decision to take a vacation during the critical playoff weeks. Larson responded initially with humor but quickly made it clear that he places a high priority on his personal life, setting firm boundaries against public scrutiny of his off-track choices.

He explained, “I do it all the time. So, I don’t know I mean we went to Paris in the middle of the Season. That’s also another country. I mean every vacation I’ve taken this year I think I’ve won the race leading into it.” Adding to the support, Dave Moody, a host on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, defended Larson against the community and fans who criticized him for taking a brief respite with his family.

Moody jumped onto his official X handle to share his stance, mentioning, “For those busting chops on @KyleLarsonRacin for attending a wedding in Cabo this week, the man has won three of the last seven at LVMS and finished no worse than second in his last three starts there. Simmer down.”

NASCAR enthusiasts also rallied behind the No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports driver, with one fan pointing out, “When is it anyone’s business to tell someone what they can do when they are off work? Do you think he is going to show up next weekend and forget how to drive.” Echoing Larson’s sentiments, another supporter declared, “Kyle can do whatever he likes. It is his life and we don’t get a say in that.”

One fan sharply slammed the critics of the #5, questioning, “Who’s even wasting their time pounding down on that man?! Envy/jealousy is ugly in this sport, I swear!” Another fan expressed admiration for Larson’s ability to juggle family and career, noting his success as if it’s second nature:

“I’ve become a fan of Kyle’s primarily because of how much effort he puts into balancing family, career, recreation, and fan interaction. Many will say that he is the greatest racecar driver of this generation. I will add that he is the most well-rounded man in the sport.”

Larson achieves a double redemption with his win at Charlotte Roval

Although Larson’s victory at the Charlotte Roval couldn’t make up for missing out on a potential double with the Coca-Cola 600 after the Indy 500 while attempting double duty for the first time, the No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports driver didn’t squander the second opportunity handed to him on the tracks.

His initial plans were thwarted by a weather delay at the Indy 500 and a weather-shortened Coca-Cola 600 at the Charlotte Motor Speedway oval. Larson seized his moment of redemption by winning the Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway this summer and the Bank of America ROVAL 400 race at Charlotte last weekend.

It will be intriguing to watch him on the Las Vegas track next weekend, where he boasts an average finish of 9.3 and has consistently performed well, winning two back-to-back races on the track.