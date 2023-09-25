“We’re Getting Hot”: Bubba Wallace Hints Toward Brighter Days in NASCAR

Despite not winning a race so far this season, Bubba Wallace has proved that 2023 has been perhaps the biggest step up of his NASCAR Cup career. This was a sentiment Wallace claimed and backed after he secured the pole position for the race at Texas Motor Speedway, where he eventually ended up finishing up in third place.

However, it’s the fact that he made it to the playoffs for the first time in his Cup career, that he is now competing to be in the Round of 8, and that he has, so far this season, 5 finishes inside the Top 5 and 8 finishes inside the Top 10, that just adds to the points he made at Texas. And speaking of Texas, Wallace also achieved a career-best in the race as he led 111 laps.

Bubba Wallace is just getting started

During an interview ahead of the race at Texas, pole-sitter Bubba Wallace explained what it takes for someone like him to reach where he is. He described, “It takes everything of finding out who you are as a person, who you are as a driver, how hard you can push yourself, how hard you can push the car.”

“It takes a lot of understanding of self. It’s a first step I believe. And then believing in yourself. That’s the mental piece of it. But when you surround yourself with the right group, the right people, right team, right equipment, it helps. All those things kind of coincide with each other.”

Wallace added, “I think this is just the beginning of a very, very good start to my career.”

The #23 claimed that even though he’s been in the Cup Series for 6 years now, he feels now is the time that they’re “starting out”. He explained, “We’re getting hot at the right time, stepping up and delivering.”

Wallace is full of appreciation for where he is today

Even though Wallace claimed that he was in a good spot right now, being a pole winner, he revealed he didn’t want these things to age badly because the race could be a different story altogether. But despite that knowledge, Wallace is grateful and full of appreciation for where he is today even though he could be in a different place tomorrow.

“I think just from outside the car, appreciating where you are at in the sport and what it takes to be at this level, I feel like I do belong at the Cup level,” he claimed.

Wallace belonging at the Cup level is something he thinks they’re continuing to prove as a team, that it’s been “fun to guide that ship” because there have certainly been a lot of ups and downs for the #23 driver on his way to where he is today.