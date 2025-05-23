“Cried Through Most of It”: Early Reviews For ‘Earnhardt’ Docuseries Fall In Line With What Dale Earnhardt Jr. Promised

The docuseries Earnhardt debuted on Amazon Prime Video on May 22 with the release of the first two episodes of its four-part first season. Chronicling the life and legacy of Dale Earnhardt Sr., the series has already struck a chord with fans, who have responded with praise ahead of the final two episodes set to drop on May 29.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Kelley Earnhardt Miller attended the premiere and shared their thoughts on what the project means to them and what viewers can expect. Speaking at the event, Dale Jr. said, “You are the kind of person I am very excited about to see this,” referring to the younger generation of fans unfamiliar with his father’s presence.

“There are some people that will watch this — their opinions will matter — the steep parts, dad’s old crew. I hope that they are really proud of the project and they know Dad so well. I hope they are happy with how it represents him.

“But I am most excited for someone like you to see this because much like my wife, you’ll never meet him. You’ll never get to be in the same room with him. But I wanna show you, and get you as close as possible to that and I think that this is as good as we can do,” he continued.

The Earnhardt Documentary is for you – yes, you – and both @DaleJr & @EarnhardtKelley can’t wait for you to see it. 3️⃣️ pic.twitter.com/lzdQgalD49 — Dirty Mo Media (@DirtyMoMedia) May 22, 2025

Meanwhile, early viewer reactions poured in across social media, echoing the emotional weight of the series. One fan wrote, “Watched earlier. Very well done! Made me eyes dusty at times. I sure miss Dale. Can’t wait to see the final episodes.”

Another couldn’t get enough of the series, adding, “My only complaint after two episodes, they aren’t long enough Incredible work! Even made me get emotional a time or two. The story is an epic one.”

Yet another fan appreciated the series’ emotional side, “Watched it today & cried through most of it. Especially, the end segments of the second episode. Not sure I’ll make it through the next 2 episodes. It’s really good.”

One viewer wrote, “I loved the first two episodes. I loved learning more about Ralph and his dynamic with Dale. It’s a little easier understanding Dale’s relationships with his children and others. Ready for the last two episodes. I need more tissue!!”

Kelley Earnhardt noted that while many are familiar with her father’s racing accolades, the new series also pulls back the curtain on the personal side — relationships that played a pivotal role in shaping him. It delves not just into the bond between Dale Jr., Kelley, and their father, but also explores the dynamic between Dale Sr. and his own father, Ralph Earnhardt — offering a rare glimpse into a side of the legend that had long remained off-track.