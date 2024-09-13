Why NASCAR Offers a Better Fan Experience Than the NBA and NFL

NASCAR fans take photos of the cars on the grid before the Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images

In the vast realm of spectator sports, NASCAR has always been an outlier in terms of the conventional form of sporting events. Racing in general has been an activity often considered a nonconformist in society, especially given the competition’s origins and dangers surrounding the same.

However, in the modern day and age, North American formats of racing such as stock car racing and IndyCar often give fans a unique experience that no other stick and ball league is able to replicate. NASCAR has been known for its excellent access to the drivers in the league, with fans often meeting their favorites before and after racing action goes live.

The culture amongst the fraternity has also developed in such a manner that drivers, be it reigning Cup Series champion Ryan Blaney or someone running part-time like BJ McLeod often willingly engage with the community. With events like fan meets and sponsor commitments leading up to every weekend, stock car racing fans certainly have unprecedented access to their desired drivers.

Major league basketball and football often differ from racing on these terms as athletes from such leagues are often cut off from the fanbase, with limited interaction with their supporters, especially before a game goes live.

“I think it’s something that NASCAR does really well is that access and that experience. I think we do it better than any other sporting event. I look at baseball and football and basketball, you’re not really meeting the players or the athletes before the game. You can still see the athletes up close and personal (in NASCAR). You can really meet people you enjoy watching,” elaborated Blaney.

However, the #12 Ford Mustang driver’s thoughts on the sport’s fan access are not matched by his Team Penske teammate Joey Logano.

“Our fans are spoiled”

The 2-time Cup Series champion did not share the same enthusiasm as Blaney over how stock car racing approaches fan interactions. Logano opined on how the level of access has spoiled stock car racing fans the regular fan has to someone like Logano or any other driver in the field.

In conjunction with the personalities, stock car racing fans also can walk on the pit road and certain areas of the track right before a race is about to start. Similar interaction in the NBA or NFL is unheard of.

“Our fans are spoiled and I love our race fans. But think about other sports for a second,” Logano said. “Think about it, when are you going to meet an NFL player… Can you access an NFL player? Anytime like three hours before a game? No…”

Grassroots stock car racing and dirt track racing are why a top-tier motorsports series such as the Cup Series has as much access for its fans as it does today. With the culture revolving around the racing community gathering and competing during the events in the lower ranks, the same ideology has somewhat trickled into the highest echelon.