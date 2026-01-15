mobile app bar

“Attaboy”: Ken Schrader Reacts to NASCAR’s Revamped 2026 Format, Credits Mark Martin and Dale Earnhardt Jr.

Neha Dwivedi
Published

MADISON, IL - JUNE 02: Former NASCAR, Motorsport, USA driver Ken Schrader speaks during the Lunch with Legends for the NASCAR Cup Series Enjoy Illinois 300

There is excitement in the NASCAR community following the recent announcement that the Chase format will return from 2026 onward. Many veteran figures have breathed a sigh of relief, believing the move helps secure the sport’s future. Among them are Mark Martin and Dale Earnhardt Jr., two vocal supporters who were given their flowers by former driver Ken Schrader.

Under the revised format, drivers earn playoff positions based on total regular-season points rather than relying on a single victory to advance. That same principle carries into the postseason, where advancement now hinges on point totals instead of a blunt “win-and-in” equation. The shift places consistency back on the pedestal, and Schrader, weighing in on Kenny Wallace’s show, credited Martin and Dale Jr. for amplifying fan sentiment and pushing the conversation in the right direction.

Schrader explained that the new framework demands excellence over the full calendar. Drivers can no longer afford to coast on isolated highs. A misstep or two might be survivable, but only if followed by a sustained run of strong finishes that keep the points ledger healthy. In short, the championship path now favors discipline, recovery, and steady execution.

Schrader praised the willingness of the sanctioning body to listen. “They got a lot of smart people, and if they’re going to listen to Dale Jr. and Mark Martin that are two of the I think the most levelheaded guys in our in our industry that understand this sport and really love it and not just the finances of it and all that,” he said.

“But what makes it great, what makes people want to turn it on TV, what makes people want to spend money to go watch it? They’re going to listen to them. I got to give him a big attaboy for that. I think that’s a good move.”

Indeed, the sport benefits most when decisions are shaped by those who understand both its competitive soul and its audience.

That philosophy was evident when the playoff announcement leaned heavily on respected veterans such as Martin and Dale Earnhardt Jr., both of whom publicly endorsed the return of “The Chase” as a workable middle ground. Their support framed the change as a compromise that preserves postseason drama while restoring merit-based progression.

The broader landscape suggests momentum in the same direction. With manufacturers expanding their presence and Tony Stewart plotting a high-profile return via a Truck Series start at Daytona, the ecosystem appears energized.

Beyond championship mechanics, NASCAR has paired its reform with concrete gestures that signal accountability. Officials have reiterated that fan voices matter and have backed those words with action.

Alongside the format revision, the series approved a horsepower increase for Cup cars, addressed internal controversy by moving on from Steve Phelps following derogatory remarks involving Richard Childress, and brought closure to the antitrust dispute by settling with 23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports. Taken together, these moves suggest the sport is recalibrating its priorities and aiming to rebuild fans’ trust.

