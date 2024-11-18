Why Is the NASCAR Championship Trophy Called the Bill France Cup?

When Joey Logano crossed the finish line at the Phoenix Raceway last weekend, he clinched what would be a historic third NASCAR Cup Series title. But with that win over the likes of Ryan Blaney, William Byron, and Tyler Reddick, the #22 Ford Mustang driver also took home the second Bill France Cup of his career.

From 2020 onwards, NASCAR decided to rename the iconic championship trophy that was awarded to the title-winner. The trophy is now called the Bill France Cup.

Bill France was the person who founded the iconic staple of American Stock Car racing — the National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing (NASCAR). France, or Big Bill as he is affectionately known, was a racing driver in the 40s. But disillusioned by the unorganized turmoil Stock Car racing had become, he decided to take matters into his own hands.

Concerting efforts with drivers, mechanics, and car owners, France established NASCAR in 1947. And as a fitting tribute to the man who etched the sport’s history in motor racing folklore, NASCAR decided to rename their championship trophy as an ode to him.

“As the sport ushers in a new era, it’s fitting that my father’s name is associated with the highest mark of excellence in our sport,” said Jim France, Big Bill’s son who runs the business today.

“My father and brother’s vision for NASCAR has been realized, many times over, as millions of fans follow and engage each week with the best racing in the world,” he added. That said, this isn’t the first time that the Cup Series trophy has assumed the name of an institution that it owes its popularity and roots to.

Back in 1971, when the R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Company became the title sponsor of the competition — for their cigarette brand ‘Winston’ — the cup simply started being called the Winston Cup. A name that would stick to the revered trophy until Winston eventually dropped out of sponsorship duties in 2004.