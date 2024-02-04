Cup Series Champions Kyle Busch, Ryan Blaney and Joey Logano Give Verdict on NASCAR-Netflix Series

The new Netflix-NASCAR docuseries Full Speed has been one of those rare things where the after and before opinions of drivers have varied strongly. It is no news that several among the grid were uncomfortable with not having any editing rights to the show. But in a complete turnaround after the show’s airing, three key drivers including Joey Logano have given a positive word about it.

Talking to the press after the Busch Light Clash on Saturday, the race’s runner-up Kyle Busch said, “I came across amazing. I think I was the star of the show.” As he turned to the reigning champion with that, Ryan Blaney went, “I loved watching you in it. I loved it.” Blaney continued to talk about which aspects of the show he liked in particular.

He said, “I think it put a lot of emotion in where these teams and drivers are at, and whether you’re a die-hard fan or a brand new fan, I think it gives you something kind of neat to learn. Obviously, I can say I like the ending because the ending was great.” Team Penske star and former champion Joey Logano largely agreed with his gridmates.

Joking that Blaney would of course love the show now that he is the champion, Logano wished that things had gone underway a season earlier when he held the title. He noted the positive impact of the show and continued, “I will say it’s a huge win for the sport for sure when you see it there in the top 5 or so on the Netflix shows, and how many households that reaches can only be good. It seems like the response has been pretty positive.”

Logano had been one of the strongest criticizers of Netflix’s editing rights and its method of shooting.

The role that Denny Hamlin played in ensuring the smooth shoot of Full Speed

Talking to Bob Pockrass earlier this week, Tyler Reddick mentioned how Denny Hamlin had played a part in easing the minds of drivers over concerns about privacy and misinterpretation by Netflix. He said, “He came from the point of view that, ‘They are doing these theories, right? They are going to do it with or without your involvement. Why not be part of the story?’

Hamlin’s words of advice had led Reddick and others to go along with Netflix and provide their cooperation. The Joe Gibbs Racing star himself had practiced what he preached and now, expressed his happiness with the outcome. Other stars including Dale Earnhardt Jr. have voiced their contentment with Netflix’s work too.