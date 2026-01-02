Connor Zilisch’s Record Xfinity Season Still Not Better Than Kyle Busch’s Unreal Statistical Dominance

Connor Zilisch was simply outstanding in the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season. The youngster lived up to every bit of hype that was piled on him and secured 10 humongous victories throughout the year. It was, without question, a noteworthy record and proved his caliber beyond a shadow of a doubt. However, it still wasn’t better than Kyle Busch’s best records in the series.

Zilisch started 32 races and won 10 of them, tightening his win percentage at 31.25%. It is the fourth-best win percentage of all-time in the Xfinity Series. In third place is Busch’s record in the 2008 season. He started 30 races and won 10 of them, ending the year with a 33.33% win rate. In second place is his record in the 2010 season, when he started 29 races and won 13 of them.

It came out to be a win rate of 44.83%. His best performance yet was in 2013. The two-time Cup Series champion started just 26 races and ended up winning 12 of them. That’s a series best win rate of 46.15%. Over the years, this sheer dominance that he kept flowing left the sanctioning body with no choice but to limit the number of second and third-tier races he could drive in a season.

Best win percentage in an Xfinity Series season all time (minimum 75% of the races started) pic.twitter.com/0SlRitqkeR — NASCAR Insights (@NASCARInsights) December 31, 2025

It did this by limiting the number of Xfinity Series races a driver with three or more years of experience in the Cup Series could participate in a season to five. Ever since the rule came into effect in 2020, new drivers have been able to be on the leaderboard more often. Busch, meanwhile, has stayed focused on his performances in the Cup Series.

The fact that even the most stunning and talked about record that someone like Zilisch set couldn’t even nudge the achievement that Busch made speaks volumes about his influence on the sport. Notably, the introduction of the limit did not reduce his affinity to reach Victory Lane. In 2021, he raced in five Xfinity races and won every single one of them.

They put his total number of wins in the tier at 102, which is a record high in itself. Rowdy is 40 years old and is just beginning to step in the direction of the retirement door. A few more wins to further polish this tally appear to be extremely likely in the coming years.