Greg Biffle’s Family Keeps NASCAR Legend’s Spirit Alive With Heartwarming Gesture

The obituary for legendary NASCAR driver Greg Biffle has now been published, alongside those of his wife, Cristina, and their children, as the family prepares a celebration of life to honor their memories. Cavin-Cook Funeral Home has been entrusted with handling the arrangements, while Legacy also issued a formal notice of Biffle’s passing, including a concise account of his life and career.

In a statement released by the family, they requested that charitable contributions made in Greg and Cristina Biffle’s honor be directed to the Red Cross and Lake Norman Humane, to reflect the causes that carried deep meaning for them.

Greg Biffle’s daughter, Emma’s, services are being handled by a different funeral home, but the family asked that those who wish to make a gift in Emma’s memory do so at a local animal shelter or rescue organization that holds personal meaning for them.

Donations may also be made to the Davidson Day School in Davidson, NC, where Emma had ties. According to her obituary, Emma Biffle shared a deep love for animals, which guided the family’s decision to encourage support for animal-focused organizations.

Biffle’s legacy has stretched beyond the NASCAR garage. Known for being a patriot and a consistent presence in humanitarian efforts, he earned admiration in motorsports for his racing and among communities that felt his generosity.

Biffle’s care for animals stood out as one of his commitments, a passion that led him to establish the Greg Biffle Foundation to support animal shelters and related causes. By guiding donations toward organizations aligned with Biffle’s mission, the family has chosen to preserve the spirit that defined his work away from the racetrack.

The Greg Biffle Foundation was founded in 2005 to advocate for animal welfare by channeling the reach, influence, and energy of the motorsports community.

In a 2014 interview, Biffle stated that the idea took root during the 2004–2005 period, when many drivers launched their own charitable initiatives. As he watched that movement gain momentum, he felt compelled to contribute in a way that felt genuine rather than performative.

With foster animals in their care and both Nicole and Biffle having grown up surrounded by pets, the cause resonated on a personal level. They believed they could make a real difference by focusing their efforts there.

Over time, those efforts resulted in the rescue of thousands of dogs and provided assistance to more than 500 animal shelters and humane treatment organizations across the United States.

While Biffle and his family lost their lives in the plane crash at Statesville Regional Airport, north of Charlotte, North Carolina, the work he championed continues to speak on his behalf. Through the lives of the animals he helped and the ongoing efforts of his family, Biffle’s impact remains intact.