“I’ve Gotten Wrecked in All Three Races” – Brad Keselowski Opens on His Involvement With Tony Stewart’s SRX Series

At the moment, the current NASCAR Cup Series season is not going the way RFK driver and co-owner Brad Keselowski would have hoped for. Till now he still has not been able to score a win in order to secure himself into the postseason. He either ends up just missing out on wins, or gets wiped out in a wreck. One could argue that luck is just not on the side of Keselowski this season.

Recently, a reporter asked Keselowski about his involvement with the Tony Stewart-owned racing series, the SRX Series. Further, quizzing if that helped him have more of the time he wanted with the different feel of the cars. Considering that he had previously mentioned his primary reason to race in the SRX season. The reporter later also asked about his plans to go to Detroit the coming weekend.

Brad Keselowski mentions how his SRX stint helped with his Cup Series run



Speaking at the press conference following the race, Keselowski mentioned, “Yeah, actually I’ve had a great time – not always a great time – I’ve gotten wrecked in all three races. Outside of that, it’s nice to show up and drive the car and not worry about anything. That’s actually a lot of fun.”

He added, “Walked away last week, and the car needed rear clip, all kinds of work done to it. I said, All right, see you next week (smiling). That’s sometimes a good feeling. I’d forgotten what that felt like. On the flip side of that, I haven’t gotten a win over there. Was close this week.”

A little while ago, Keselowski had mentioned how he was getting himself in the SRX series in order to aid his regular Cup Series racing. This was considering the limited practice time that was available in the Cup Series.

He mentioned, “I see these other guys that run the dirt races and a few guys that run the Xfinity race and truck races and that’s a bigger advantage than it ever has been given the current landscape. So, I’ve got to find a way to decrease that gap.”

Keselowski explains his plants for Michigan next weekend

The weekend at Richmond had been a good one for Keselowski considering he finished 6th in the race. Furthermore, his team’s driver, Chris Buescher, managed to win the race over Denny Hamlin. But as we head down to Michigan for the next race, the RFK driver mentioned what he had in mind for the upcoming race weekend.

The 2012 Cup Series champion mentioned, “We’ll go to Michigan this week. We go to Berlin, Michigan on the West Coast, then a whole bunch of things with Michigan being a home race for me and Jack Roush with different things that they have going on. It will be a fun week. I can tell you coming off of Chris’ win. A lot to be proud of.”

Now with just four races remaining before we conclude the regular season, Keselowski would really want to either win or make sure that no new drivers start scoring wins to remain in the playoffs. At the moment he sits in the 11th spot in the standings, with barely enough points to have a place in the postseason for him.