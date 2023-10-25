HomeSearch

Dale Earnhardt Jr. And Wife Give Hot Take in Controversial Debate

Srijan Mandal
|Published October 25, 2023

Dale Earnhardt Jr. And Wife Give Hot Take in Controversial Debate

Nov 19, 2017; Homestead, FL, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. (88) with his wife Amy Reimann after the Ford EcoBoost 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports

Recently, former NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. and his wife appeared in a video shared on their vodka company High Rock Vodka’s social media page. In the video, Amy Earnhardt read out an interesting question regarding the hotdog, and then the pair engaged in a lighthearted debate regarding the same.

As Amy read out the mail, the question read, “Is a hotdog a sandwich?” Subsequently, Junior responded, “Man!” to which Amy reacted, “That’s a good question.”

Dale Earnhardt Jr. and his wife indulge in a hotdog-themed debate

Soon enough, Junior added, “I think it can be a sandwich, it is a sandwich. Yes especially if you turn it sideways right?… Bread on the top and the bottom. It’s more sandwich-like in that moment. What do you think?”

 

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/HighRockVodka/status/1716510930698227901?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Amy replied, “A hotdog a hotdog to me. I like both but you wouldn’t call up a restaurant and order to go… Gimme that hotdog sandwich.”

“No. But you call it Hoagies that are sandwiches and say I want a Hoagie and people know what you need… Gimme a hoagie sandwich.” In the end, they came to the conclusion that a hotdog could be considered a sandwich.

Where did the word ‘Hotdog’ originate?

There have been several stories regarding the origin of the name. One such instance mentioned by the HotDog org mentioned that some vendors had been selling the dish in 1901 at the New York Polo Grounds during a rather cold April morning. The vendors had been shouting and asking for people to buy the dachshund sausages while they were still red hot.

Thereafter, a cartoonist with the New York Journal drew up a cartoon where he showcased barking dachshund sausages wrapped in rolls. However, after being unable to spell ‘dachshund’ he ended up writing “Hot dogs” instead.

Meanwhile, another story mentioned how there had been repeated mentions of “Hot Dogs” in University magazines dating back to the 1890s. Whichever the origin, the debate continues to remain if it can be considered as a standalone dish or if it is indeed a sandwich with a different name.

Share this article

About the author

Srijan Mandal

Srijan Mandal

Srijan Mandal is a Senior NASCAR journalist at The Sportsrush. Throughout his career, he has expertly crafted and contributed over a thousand articles to several prominent platforms. Notably, also on his own publication, Marble Chicane. Srijan's passion for racing was sparked at an early age, and over the years, it has only amplified. His interests are broad and encompass all types of motorsports, including but not limited to NASCAR, Formula 1, IndyCar, WRC, WEC, and IMSA. However, Srijan's relationship with racing isn't confined to his writing. He actively competes in professional open-wheel simulation racing, with 88 as his racing number. Though, mostly confined to GT Endurance classes, he also ventures into open-wheel sim racing from time to time. Srijan also exhibits his artistic flair, which is evident in his music production endeavors. His music has been published on prominent streaming platforms like Spotify and Apple Music, where he is recognized by his pseudonym "Lunaprism". Moreover, his refined taste extends into the world of fine art. He operates an online art gallery, specializing in the curation and sale of exquisite Indian art pieces.

Read more from Srijan Mandal