Dale Earnhardt Jr. And Wife Give Hot Take in Controversial Debate

Recently, former NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. and his wife appeared in a video shared on their vodka company High Rock Vodka’s social media page. In the video, Amy Earnhardt read out an interesting question regarding the hotdog, and then the pair engaged in a lighthearted debate regarding the same.

As Amy read out the mail, the question read, “Is a hotdog a sandwich?” Subsequently, Junior responded, “Man!” to which Amy reacted, “That’s a good question.”

Dale Earnhardt Jr. and his wife indulge in a hotdog-themed debate

Soon enough, Junior added, “I think it can be a sandwich, it is a sandwich. Yes especially if you turn it sideways right?… Bread on the top and the bottom. It’s more sandwich-like in that moment. What do you think?”

Amy replied, “A hotdog a hotdog to me. I like both but you wouldn’t call up a restaurant and order to go… Gimme that hotdog sandwich.”

“No. But you call it Hoagies that are sandwiches and say I want a Hoagie and people know what you need… Gimme a hoagie sandwich.” In the end, they came to the conclusion that a hotdog could be considered a sandwich.

Where did the word ‘Hotdog’ originate?

There have been several stories regarding the origin of the name. One such instance mentioned by the HotDog org mentioned that some vendors had been selling the dish in 1901 at the New York Polo Grounds during a rather cold April morning. The vendors had been shouting and asking for people to buy the dachshund sausages while they were still red hot.

Thereafter, a cartoonist with the New York Journal drew up a cartoon where he showcased barking dachshund sausages wrapped in rolls. However, after being unable to spell ‘dachshund’ he ended up writing “Hot dogs” instead.

Meanwhile, another story mentioned how there had been repeated mentions of “Hot Dogs” in University magazines dating back to the 1890s. Whichever the origin, the debate continues to remain if it can be considered as a standalone dish or if it is indeed a sandwich with a different name.