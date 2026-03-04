Dale Earnhardt Jr. Diffuses Complicated Situation Around Connor Zilisch and Corey Day After COTA Run-In

Corey Day found himself in hot water with other NASCAR drivers after an aggressive showing at EchoPark Speedway two weeks ago, and it seems he did not learn his lesson. This past Sunday at COTA, he turned Connor Zilisch around in the closing laps, which naturally made Zilisch furious. Dale Earnhardt Jr., owner of JR Motorsports and one of the most influential people trackside, has now had to step in.

Rick Hendrick holds equity in JRM and remains listed as a co owner. So what happens with Day concerns both Hendrick Motorsports, the team he drove for, and Dale Jr., who had a meeting with the 20 year old.

Day’s dirt background has earned him some rope, but turning a wheel into a teammate to gain track position is a line neither Hendrick nor Earnhardt is likely to cross. On a recent episode of The Dale Jr. Download, Dale Jr. walked through the sequence, saying how they all believe he “has a ton of talent… got a lot of race car.”

“He did not go through the esses thinking, man, I am going to just clean this one car out. But he is in control of the car. And he has to realize that is my teammate. And Rick Hendrick owns the car I am driving. And Rick Hendrick owns the car that I am going to spin out.”

Junior said Hendrick spoke with Day, stressing that the organization wants him in the fold and believes he can win. At the same time, the team cannot afford to rob Peter to pay Paul. Fans may see smoke and assume fire, but the teams feel the heat as well.

However, Dale Jr. framed it as part of the learning, a case of taking the rough with the smooth while molding drivers into what the organization believes they can become. He added, “We’ve had teammate issues in the past. We will have them in the future. When you bring all of these young kids into the same building, they are all eager to get that next opportunity.”

In that environment, drivers do not always view the car or driver next to them as part of a bond built for the long haul. It is not a Cup setup where Kyle Larson and Chase Elliott know they will share space for years and must find common ground.

That is why Dale Jr. urged the HMS and JRM teammates not to carry any hard feelings toward Day. He added that Day can treat the moment as a clean slate and begin laying the bricks for the reputation he wants.

So far, his rookie run has brought results alongside scrutiny, as drivers and fans weigh his approach. He has recorded two top five finishes in the opening stretch. Day has acknowledged the shift from dirt to pavement and said he plans to contact those involved as he navigates the change.

That said, Day also posted an apology on X for the incidents at COTA and Atlanta, writing, “I would like to apologize to anyone I have upset these past couple weeks, I am making mistakes but I am definitely learning from them.”

“The mistakes I’ve made the past couple of weeks are a poor reflection of myself, and what I’ve been taught my whole life. I’m going to give 100% to make sure that the things that have happened these past weekends do not happen anymore,” he continued.

It was a good start toward mending his reputation, which will surely improve with time.