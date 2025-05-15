mobile app bar

“I Swear I Saw Something Funny”: Kyle Larson Recalls the Time He Thought He Saw a UFO Back in the Day

Neha Dwivedi
Published

NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Larson speaks during an interview at Iowa Speedway on April 18, 2025, in Newton.

NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Larson speaks during an interview at Iowa Speedway on April 18, 2025, in Newton. | Credit: Lily Smith/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Many within the NASCAR world often say Kyle Larson is built differently, though the remark usually centers around his unmatched skill and adaptability across multiple racing disciplines. But Larson’s fascination with racing goes beyond the limits of any track on Earth. His passion runs so deep that he once said he wouldn’t just race in another galaxy if given the chance — he’d aim to be the best there, too.

In a 2019 edition of the “12 Questions” segment with Jeff Gluck, Larson was asked whether he believes life exists beyond Earth, and if so, whether they race. Without hesitation, he replied, “I believe there’s life in outer space. I don’t know if they race, though. Maybe. Wow,” sharing that he absolutely believes in extraterrestrial life.

He even claimed, “I feel like I’ve seen some UFOs before, so I think there’s life. Do they race? I don’t know. I would hope they do. That way I could maybe go race in outer space.”

That belief wasn’t just theoretical, either. Recounting a particular moment, Larson said once when he was driving through Sacramento, near ARCO Arena, where the Kings used to play, he spotted a cluster of small, colorful lights darting erratically across the sky. They zipped around in all directions.

“What the hell is this?” he recalled thinking. He narrated, “It wasn’t like a drone, because there were multiples and they were flying fast. Pretty low to the ground. Probably 50 feet off the ground. But just little lights. Maybe I was crazy for a second. But no, I swear I saw something funny.”

Larson went a step further, saying he would like to be known as one of the first intergalactic racers and introduced as someone “out of this planet” should the opportunity arise to compete beyond Earth.

Even if those ambitions never leave the realm of imagination, Larson has already proven himself as one of the most extraordinary talents to ever set foot on a racetrack.

Neha Dwivedi

Neha Dwivedi

