Dale Earnhardt Jr. Explains Sad Reality Behind Rodney Childers’ Divorce With Spire: “Not Why You Fell in Love With”

Rodney Childers, the NASCAR Cup Series-winning crew chief, parted ways with Spire Motorsports after just nine races into his first season with the team. While the split came as a surprise to many outside the garage, it didn’t seem to catch Spire off guard, likely because they had already seen the writing on the wall.

As Denny Hamlin hinted, Dale Earnhardt Jr. also suggested the root of the problem may not lie in a clash between team and crew chief, but rather in Childers’ struggle to adapt to the constraints of the Next Gen car.

On his podcast, Hamlin described Childers as a game-changer in the Gen 6 era — someone who left his mark on the car and stood out as one of the sharpest minds on the pit box. However, in the Next Gen era, where rules have tightened and innovation is stifled, the same ingenuity hasn’t translated to results.

Dale Jr. echoed that sentiment, stating, “I don’t know that he loves the Next Gen car and I don’t think that his expertise and his tools as a crew chief, he can’t apply them to this car. Yeah. And so, his ability to be creative, smart, think outside the box, do something completely different from the competition is gone with this car and the rules that we have.”

“I don’t know that he really was enjoying himself all that much. I don’t think it’s a Spire-Rodney Childers issue. I think it’s a Rodney Childers Gen 7 issue,” Dale Jr. added. He added that perhaps it happened because Childers realized that “it’s not why you fell in love with all this s**t to begin with.”

That’s why he had hoped to see Childers move into a more influential role, perhaps with GM or in a developmental capacity — somewhere that would allow him to channel his creativity and shape larger organizational strategies.

Despite these perspectives, Childers recently set the record straight. In a media interaction, he reaffirmed his commitment to crew chiefing in the Cup Series, saying, “I think in my statement, it was not really clear what I wanted, and I want to be clear in that I want to be a crew chief in the Cup Series like I’ve been. I want to get past that 700 races [milestone]. I want to get to that 50-win mark.”

Dale Earnhardt Jr. partially agrees with Denny Hamlin

Hamlin viewed the split as a cultural mismatch rather than a matter of performance. Echoing that line of thought, Dale Earnhardt Jr. maintained that performance likely wasn’t the driving factor behind the separation, noting that Spire Motorsports had shown steady progress in recent months. From his perspective, there wasn’t anything that jumped out as a red flag indicating the partnership was falling apart.

Still, given the moves Spire had made, Junior admitted he expected the team to be further along and delivering stronger overall results. Unlike Hamlin, though, he stopped short of labeling it a cultural divide.

With all the speculation surrounding the reason for his split with Spire, it was only a matter of time before Rodney Childers came out with a personal explanation. Perhaps, this would put an end to all the theories behind his exit.