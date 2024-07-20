NASCAR Brickyard 400 Betting Odds: Who Will Reign Supreme as Drivers Head Back to Indianapolis?

It’s been a long time since the NASCAR Cup Series raced on the historic Oval layout at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Hence, the upcoming race weekend brings with it a lot of excitement and several drivers will be hoping for a win at the track.

Advertisement

According to the bookies, the favorite to win at the track is Joe Gibbs Racing driver Denny Hamlin. He sits atop the odds table with 15-4 odds. The #11 driver has not won a race since Dover but has had plenty of commendable performances. He has never won at the Brickyard before in his illustrious career but has five top-10 finishes. Winning his fourth race of the year at the iconic venue will give him a lot of confidence heading into the playoffs.

Kyle Larson has consistently been in the bookies’ top five throughout the season and this weekend is no different. The Hendrick Motorsports star sits in second place on the odds table with 6-1 odds. Yung Money will have an advantage over the other racers. He has already competed on the track in the Indy 500 and will be looking to use that experience to his advantage.

RFK Racing driver and co-owner Brad Keselowski has the third-best odds of winning the race with 8-1. He is tied with defending NASCAR Cup Series champion Ryan Blaney in that regard. Keselowski has tasted success on the Oval once before and has been consistent there throughout his career. He has three top-five and six top-10 finishes in 11 starts.

Blaney and Team Penske have been on a fantastic run of late. Right now, they are perhaps the most in-form team. The team has won three out of the last four races. Two of them were won by the driver of the #12 car. However, he does not have a lot of experience racing on the track. The 30-year-old has started six races at the track and has finished in the top 10 only once.

Rounding off the top five favorites to win at the Brickyard is Chase Elliott with 9-1 odds. Last season, he came mighty close to winning on the road course but just fell short of Michael McDowell. Had we won, he would have booked him a playoff spot as well.

Unlike last year, the #9 Chevy Camaro ZL1 driver has already confirmed his round-of-16 berth this season. Like Blaney, he too has only one top-10 finish at the track in six starts. He will be hoping to improve that record on Sunday.