“God Wants Us to Have Kids”: Joey Logano’s Mantra on Being a Better Person in Life

Creating a family and managing a work-life balance is not an easy task in the pressure-filled world of NASCAR. But just like he has mastered the wheel of a race car, the 2X Cup Series champion Joey Logano is getting quite adept at being a father too. Logano married his longtime girlfriend Brittany Baca in 2014. The couple share three children and that’s something that Logano can’t be happier about.

In a recent interview, he expressed the joy of being called ‘Dad’ and how it made him a better person. He said, “Honestly, it’s changed me as a person for the better. I think any parent will probably agree with that. I think God wants us to have kids. It teaches us so many things you otherwise would never think of. You become a better person. I have a lot to learn still, but it’s been fine.”

The first child of Logano and Baca was Hudson, born in 2018. The couple welcomed Jameson in 2020 and their daughter, Emilia in 2022. Hudson has already found his love for wheels and is the driver in the Logano backyard. He has also ventured into quarter-midget racing, but his father wants him to have as normal a childhood as the son of a NASCAR champion can have.

The Team Penske star said, “At the couple of races he’s run, they’ve introduced him as ‘Joey Logano’s son, Hudson.’ I hate that. He’s coming in like every other kid. When we go to race, we throw stuff in the back of the pickup and he takes his dirty helmet. I want him to be as normal as possible.”

The challenges associated with being a father from the eyes of Logano

Though Logano loves being a father of three children, he does acknowledge that it gets a bit tiring at times. Mentioning the scenes when he gets home, he said, “It’s chaotic. There’s a lot going on all the time. I come home after a busy weekend, and a lot of times, there are kids just screaming everywhere.”

For Logano, balancing the art of being a father and race car driver in the top tier of racing depends on the ability to compartmentalize life. He wants to spend as much time as he can with his children but not at the cost of those who rely on him to deliver his best on the race track. Whether at home or on the track, Logano believes in being there 100%. He understands that showing his kids commitment to work is a part of being a father and takes peace in it.