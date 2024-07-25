How to Become a Modern-Day NASCAR Driver?

A lot of young motorsports enthusiasts have dreams of racing in NASCAR today but it is a highly competitive environment to break into. Without the right knowledge and connections, it is quite difficult to make it to the top.

The work begins from a very young age with go-karts. This form of racing sets the base for all kinds of motorsports, be it stock car or open wheel. Aspiring racers get into the sport well before the age of 10. The progress then happens when one moves to Midget and Quarter Midget Racing if they are interested in becoming a NASCAR driver.

Young drivers are encouraged to join junior racing leagues at the grassroots level of American motorsports. These drivers need to do well in these competitions to gain recognition and get noticed by some of the big teams at the highest levels of NASCAR.

Then comes Late Model Racing. Driving Late Models is crucial to developing one’s racecraft in stock car racing. Many of the successful Cup Series racers today used to be exceptional at Late Model racing. One such driver is Kyle Larson. Several drivers make their whole careers in Late Model racing if they’re not able to crack it at the highest level in NASCAR. It is a big deal in American motorsports and often produces some of the big stars.

Drivers are then advised to build a strong support network and make the right connections to help get their foot in the door. One then has to attend racing school and get a NASCAR license. After that has been obtained, it’s all about performing consistently until reaching the highest level of the sport. The first competition drivers are usually sent to is the ARCA Menards Series, the feeder competition for the three nationwide touring competitions.

Apart from performing consistently, one has to have the ability to pull in sponsorships. Motorsports is expensive and racing without sponsors from the ARCA Menards Series is quite difficult. A driver can then join a development program that teams like Hendrick Motorsports, Joe Gibbs Racing, and other race teams offer. Performing well in these development programs will be key.

If the team is impressed with a driver’s performance throughout a certain period, they are sent to either the Truck or the Xfinity Series. From there, the job is simple, race well and retain sponsorships. If that is done, the Cup Series beckons.