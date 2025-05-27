Dale Earnhardt Jr. Hails Sister Kelley’s Bravery About Sharing Tough Moments About Father on ‘Earnhardt’

The recently released ‘Earnhardt’ docuseries gave fans of the sport a deep dive into the personal lives of not only Dale Earnhardt Jr., but also people close to him. Available for NASCAR fans as well as anyone who remotely finds their fancy in racing or heart-touching stories in general, the series on Amazon Prime has two of its four episodes released, with the remaining two releasing on May 29th.

One of the highlights of the show came from Junior’s sister, Kelley Earnhardt Miller, who, along with sharing the hardships of life growing up as a child in the Earnhardt household, also revealed her and her brother’s story with utmost honesty and confidence.

The docuseries often delved into how her childhood role was more often than not looking after Dale Jr., as her younger brother, when no one was around to look after either of them. Embracing the ‘mother hen’ role in Junior’s life, along with keeping her own life on track, meant Miller exhibited extreme mental solitude.

People often shy away from sharing their hardships with others, let alone sharing them on television. Giving an insight into how she was able to and comfortable doing that, Miller gave the audience a piece of her mind during an interview with USA Today Sports.

“I think there comes an area of maturity where you feel more comfortable sharing the good and the bad. I think also we’re just as a society changing from interested in that human interest area, and that it is okay to talk about bad things, right? It’s better, it’s more healthy for people,” she reflected.

Contrary to his sibling, Junior found opening up to his fans and the world comparatively harder. Be it his nature or the subject matter at hand, or a mixture of the two, could be anything. “Kelley’s braver in that sense in terms of telling it like it is. I felt like it was hard,” said Junior.

He further took the example of the two episodes of the series which are yet to be released and added, “Doing those interviews in those two episodes was really hard, and then going back and watching it after they’ve edited it all together with the imagery was hard. You’re reliving one of the more difficult parts of your life, and that’s not something you entertain on a casual Friday.”

The ultimate vision, as Junior and Miller explained behind the project, was to introduce Dale Earnhardt, better known as ‘The Intimidator’, to a newer audience, one that has maybe not seen him race, or doesn’t even know who he is and his significance in NASCAR.