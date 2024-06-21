Denny Hamlin Picks Joey Logano to Emerge Victorious in NASCAR Dogfight for Playoffs

As the NASCAR postseason edges closer, active driver and team owner Denny Hamlin thinks 2022 Cup Series champion Joey Logano is the most likely to secure a spot in the 2024 Playoffs. The Joe Gibbs Racing driver currently sits in P2 on the Playoffs standings table. He has solidified his place in the postseason with three victories to his name this year.

Speaking on which driver he thinks will be the most “dangerous” as the regular season advances, Hamlin touched on how Team Penske’s Joey Logano will be the one to take the final postseason spot out of the drivers surrounding the cutoff line.

He added to his argument on his podcast by touching on Team Penske’s performance as an organization that has won the last two Cup Series titles in the sport, one with Logano himself.

“I think that of all the bubble drivers, Logano’s car, team, driver all have the biggest upside. They’ve underperformed compared to what their standards are from a few years ago. I think that to me they’re the most dangerous bubble team to winning.”

If Team Penske’s record in the NASCAR Cup Series from the last two years is anything to go by, the #22 and #12 crews at Roger Penske’s racing outfit could both be serious contenders during this season’s championship run. While the #12 crew has already locked themselves in the playoffs with Ryan Blaney’s victory at Iowa last weekend, it remains to be seen if Logano can muster the same feat in the upcoming nine regular season events.

Denny Hamlin touches on Ford-manufactured cars’ performance on short tracks this season

Speaking on how the teams running Ford Mustang Dark Horse cars have shown speed at short tracks in 2024, the 23XI Racing co-owner touched on the intricacies of what has been the secret behind the blue ovals’ performance on this specific type of track.

He elaborated in a recent episode of his popular podcast, Actions Detrimental as said, “One thing that is catching my attention is the Fords are really strong on these short tracks. I thought it was just kind of a older pavement, mechanical grip thing that they hit on but clearly these three-quarter-mile tracks and one-mile tracks, they certainly got some speed.”

It remains to be seen how the Ford-manufactured cars perform during this Sunday’s 2024 USA TODAY 301 at the 1-mile-long New Hampshire Motor Speedway.