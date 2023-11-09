Dale Earnhardt Jr. Has Wise Words for His Heartbroken Fans: “The Right Thing to Do Is the Hardest”

People usually go to the wisest man in the room for relationship or breakup advice. But wouldn’t it just be amazing if one gets the opportunity to ask the same from their favorite former NASCAR Cup Series driver? This is exactly what happened recently when NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Earnhardt Jr. was asked for break-up advice from a fan.

During the Ask Jr. segment on his podcast show, Junior was confronted with this question from a fan, to which he responded, “The one thing that I know that is mostly true is usually the right thing to do is the hardest.”

“If you have two paths to take on something traditionally, you take the easier route. The lazier route and that’s typically like going to yield the least successful…”

He added, “The right way to handle something or the right thing to do is have a conversation with them. Same way you would if you were going to end any kind of relationship, professional or whatever. Don’t do it through a text or a phone call or whatever.”

Dale Earnhardt Jr. asks people to do the right thing

Speaking further into the podcast, he explained that if the person in question was someone that mattered to them, in that case, it would be wise to head out and meet that person over lunch or something to discuss the matter face to face. Junior added if, after explaining that things are not working out, the other individual decides to storm off, there is nothing to feel bad about.

Things like this happen. This sort of reaction is often just a part of it.

Also, by ending a relationship on the phone or via a text message instead of talking it out in person, practically, “makes you look like an a**hole,” as per the former NASCAR driver. Hence, it would be best to have a conversation instead of taking the lazier path to end a relationship.