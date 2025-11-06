“I Dreamed About Racing Here”: Jimmie Johnson’s Hometown Comeback at Naval Base Coronado in 2026

When NASCAR announced in July 2025 that it would return to Southern California in 2026 with a street race at Naval Base Coronado, the motorsport world was instantly abuzz. The event, scheduled for June 21, 2026, will mark NASCAR’s second-ever street course in the modern era and coincide with the 250th anniversary of the United States Navy.

And it would also be the first time that an active military base will open its gates to host a NASCAR race, transforming the sprawling Naval Base Coronado, home to eight facilities stretching from San Clemente Island to the La Posta Mountain Warfare Training Facility, into a high-speed showcase of American motorsport. For fans, it’s another interesting turn on NASCAR’s part; for Jimmie Johnson, it’s deeply personal.

The seven-time Cup Series champion, a native of El Cajon, California, will be coming home to race in his own backyard, a full-circle moment in a career that has already cemented him as one of NASCAR’s greats.

After running only two races in the 2025 season compared to nine last year, Johnson confirmed during Brandweek in Atlanta on November 5 that he will compete in the inaugural Cup Series event at Coronado, with longtime partner Carvana returning as the primary sponsor of his No. 84 Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet.

Carvana, which has made a habit of crafting one-off liveries for Johnson’s Cup appearances, is preparing another special design for the San Diego event, with the reveal expected closer to race weekend. But for Johnson, it’s about roots, reflection, and redemption. Racing, where his dreams first took flight, will give the event the feeling of destiny fulfilled.

He said, “Growing up just miles from San Diego, I dreamed about racing here in a NASCAR vehicle someday, but I never thought it would be possible. I just came to the realization that there would be no way NASCAR could race in that city, as there would be nowhere to put a track.”

Seven-Time’s back in SoCal. ☀️ We’ll see you in Coronado, @JimmieJohnson! pic.twitter.com/4Y0hsLI6w9 — NASCAR San Diego (@NASCARSanDiego) November 5, 2025

“So, it’s just mind-blowing to me that NASCAR made this a reality. To come back home, compete in front of my community, the military, my family, and friends, and do it with Carvana and Legacy Motor Club, this is one of those full-circle experiences I will never forget. It’s a lifelong dream,” he added.

Johnson had hinted as early as July that he would aggressively pursue the opportunity to compete in the Coronado event once NASCAR confirmed that all three national series would race there in 2026. For him, the timing couldn’t be more meaningful, as it will also mark the 20th anniversary of the Jimmie Johnson Foundation, which has supported education and community initiatives since its inception.

Just two weeks ago, NASCAR unveiled detailed renderings of the San Diego street circuit, showcasing a layout that weaves between waterfront roads and the military base’s historic landmarks. For Johnson, the race will be far more than another start on the schedule as he straps back into his No. 84 Chevrolet next summer.