mobile app bar

“I Dreamed About Racing Here”: Jimmie Johnson’s Hometown Comeback at Naval Base Coronado in 2026

Neha Dwivedi
Published

follow google news
NASCAR Cup Series driver Jimmie Johnson (84) walks to the drivers meeting before the Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway.

Time crunch?
Get all your NASCAR news here in just 60 words

When NASCAR announced in July 2025 that it would return to Southern California in 2026 with a street race at Naval Base Coronado, the motorsport world was instantly abuzz. The event, scheduled for June 21, 2026, will mark NASCAR’s second-ever street course in the modern era and coincide with the 250th anniversary of the United States Navy.

And it would also be the first time that an active military base will open its gates to host a NASCAR race, transforming the sprawling Naval Base Coronado, home to eight facilities stretching from San Clemente Island to the La Posta Mountain Warfare Training Facility, into a high-speed showcase of American motorsport. For fans, it’s another interesting turn on NASCAR’s part; for Jimmie Johnson, it’s deeply personal.

The seven-time Cup Series champion, a native of El Cajon, California, will be coming home to race in his own backyard, a full-circle moment in a career that has already cemented him as one of NASCAR’s greats.

After running only two races in the 2025 season compared to nine last year, Johnson confirmed during Brandweek in Atlanta on November 5 that he will compete in the inaugural Cup Series event at Coronado, with longtime partner Carvana returning as the primary sponsor of his No. 84 Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet.

Carvana, which has made a habit of crafting one-off liveries for Johnson’s Cup appearances, is preparing another special design for the San Diego event, with the reveal expected closer to race weekend. But for Johnson, it’s about roots, reflection, and redemption. Racing, where his dreams first took flight, will give the event the feeling of destiny fulfilled.

He said, “Growing up just miles from San Diego, I dreamed about racing here in a NASCAR vehicle someday, but I never thought it would be possible. I just came to the realization that there would be no way NASCAR could race in that city, as there would be nowhere to put a track.”

“So, it’s just mind-blowing to me that NASCAR made this a reality. To come back home, compete in front of my community, the military, my family, and friends, and do it with Carvana and Legacy Motor Club, this is one of those full-circle experiences I will never forget. It’s a lifelong dream,” he added.

Johnson had hinted as early as July that he would aggressively pursue the opportunity to compete in the Coronado event once NASCAR confirmed that all three national series would race there in 2026. For him, the timing couldn’t be more meaningful, as it will also mark the 20th anniversary of the Jimmie Johnson Foundation, which has supported education and community initiatives since its inception.

Just two weeks ago, NASCAR unveiled detailed renderings of the San Diego street circuit, showcasing a layout that weaves between waterfront roads and the military base’s historic landmarks. For Johnson, the race will be far more than another start on the schedule as he straps back into his No. 84 Chevrolet next summer.

Post Edited By:Rahul Ahluwalia

About the author

Neha Dwivedi

Neha Dwivedi

x-iconfacebook-iconinstagram-iconlinkedin-icon

Neha Dwivedi is an experienced NASCAR Journalist at The SportsRush, having penned over 5000 articles on the sport to date. She was a seasoned writer long before she got into the world of NASCAR. Although she loves to see Martin Truex Jr. and Kyle Busch win the races, she equally supports the emerging talents in the CARS Late Model and ARCA Menards Series.. For her work in NASCAR she has earned accolades from journalists like Susan Wade of The Athletic, as well as NASCAR drivers including Thad Moffit and Corey Lajoie. Her favorite moment from NASCAR was witnessing Kyle Busch and Martin Truex Jr. win the championship trophies. Outside the racetrack world, Neha immerses herself in the literary world, exploring both fiction and non-fiction.

Share this article

Don’t miss these