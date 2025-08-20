Dale Earnhardt Jr. Is Surprised Over NASCAR Moving the All-Star Race to Dover

NASCAR’s decision to move the All-Star Race to the historic North Wilkesboro Speedway in 2023 proved a resounding hit, with fans and drivers embracing it so strongly that insiders even floated the idea of hosting a points race there. But as NASCAR works to finalize the next Cup schedule, sources suggest the 2026 All-Star event could shift to Dover Motor Speedway in Delaware, while hosting a points race at NWS, a move that caught Dale Earnhardt Jr. completely off guard.

On his podcast, Dale Jr., who was instrumental in Wilkesboro’s return, admitted, “Everybody’s like, ‘Man, why in the freak are we going to Dover for the All-Star Race?’ I also had that same reaction.”

He expressed excitement that the North Wilkesboro track will get a points race in the summer, believing the heat and toughness will add to the challenge of a 400-mile battle, though he hopes NASCAR brings a softer tire to enhance the racing.

Junior stressed that such changes stem from collective decision-making within NASCAR, with networks also holding significant sway. Still, he was astonished at how Marcus Smith managed to secure agreement from NASCAR and its broadcast partners to swap Wilkesboro and Dover.

Dale Jr. also acknowledged Denny Hamlin’s point that Dover suits bigger races, while All-Star events are designed to be quicker. That logic, he said, is why he’s still coming to terms with the idea.

Besides that, Dover, notably, has no permanent lighting, meaning a night All-Star Race would require temporary installations, a potential mulling point for Speedway Motorsports CEO Marcus Smith, according to Hamlin. Yet Hamlin himself hopes the move doesn’t happen, arguing Dover simply isn’t an “All-Star type of racetrack.”

He explained that the track needs rubber laid down before it widens out enough for passing, which typically takes 30 to 40 laps, while the All-Star Race’s short sprints wouldn’t allow that to happen.

The 2026 schedule is expected to be announced this week, and while the Wilkesboro-Dover swap is a major talking point, the real intrigue lies in which venues ultimately make the 36-race Cup Series slate.