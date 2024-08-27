Dale Earnhardt Jr. & Kevin Harvick Jump Out of Retirement to Go Short Track Racing With Top NASCAR Talent

Retired NASCAR Cup Series veterans Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Kevin Harvick are a few of the names that make up this Friday’s star-studded CARS Tour Race at Florence Motor Speedway. The late model racing series co-owned by Earnhardt Jr. and Harvick themselves is set to witness the likes of Bubba Wallace and Josh Berry join them at the South Carolina track.

Advertisement

While Harvick will be seen piloting a Late Model Pro entry fielded by the Rackley W.A.R. team, Bubba Wallace will be seen behind the wheel of a Legends Car at the facility’s 4/10th mile track. Earnhardt Jr. and Berry will be driving during the final feature of the night, competing against the Late Model Stock class’s finest drivers.

This Friday’s @CookOut 225 gets bigger and bigger as it is confirmed that @KevinHarvick , @joshberry , @BubbaWallace , & @DaleJr all return to their short track roots on Friday Night. Wallace will be racing his Legend Car against some of the best competition in the Southeast at… pic.twitter.com/EwadXz6Tov — Florence Motor Speedway (@FmSpeedway2024) August 26, 2024

Serving as a prequel to this weekend’s Cup Series regular-season finale at Darlington Speedway, the short-track racing action will certainly tantalize fans for what could be a blockbuster race as drivers try and make their way into the playoffs for the last time during the 2024 Cook Out Southern 500.

Ticket Prices for the CARS Tour event start from $17 (children) and range up to $25 for adult general admission. It remains to be seen whether drivers from the highest echelon of the sport are able to take the challenge to the fierce short-track racing competition this weekend.

“These cars are so different”

Former Stewart-Haas Racing driver turned broadcaster and CARS Tour Series owner, Harvick elaborated on what thrilled the Cup Series champion into driving Late Model cars.

“These cars are so different from what I’ve spent most of my career driving, but I’m having fun learning all about them. Adding Florence was an easy decision and I’m glad we were able to work it out with Rackley W.A.R. and have both Realtree and Hunt Brothers Pizza on board. I’m excited to get to Florence and have some fun this weekend,” he told floracing.com ‘The Closer’ will also be seen reuniting with his old-time sponsor Hunt Brother’s Pizza during the race.

Meanwhile, Cup Series drivers prepare to battle for the final Playoff spots this coming weekend with ‘The Lady in Black’ posing a definitive challenge to drivers such as Bubba Wallace and Ross Chastain, who still remain in the vicinity of the cutoff line. The 367-lap-long race goes live on Sunday, September 1, 2024, at 6:00 pm ET.