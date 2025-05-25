“Nice to Have the Adults Back”: Fans Welcome Dale Earnhardt Jr. With Open Arms, Elated to Move On from Kevin Harvick and Co

May 1, 2024; Columbus, OH, USA; NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Jr. talks to media following the Memorial Tournament Legends Luncheon at the Ohio Union. Earnhardt emceed the event. | Credit: Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

The NASCAR Cup Series has finally moved on from a frustrating stint with Fox Sports since the opening of the 2025 season. Prime Video has taken over broadcasting duties from the Coca-Cola 600 on Sunday through to the race at Pocono on June 22. This means that the beloved superstar, Dale Earnhardt Jr., is back behind the mic after a long gap.

Junior, Adam Alexander, and Steve Letarte expressed their excitement to work together for the platform during this weekend’s broadcast, and loads of fans shared their joy.

One fan responded to Letarte’s post of their conversation on X, “Nice to have the adults back.” Another said, “Such a relief to have you guys back in the booth. Now show FOX how it’s supposed to be done.”

It’s so good to be back in the booth! #NASCARonPrime pic.twitter.com/pilA4JHNoa — Steve Letarte (@SteveLetarte) May 24, 2025

The biggest issue with Fox Sports was that the coverage it provided was largely unprofessional and inadequate at many points. The broadcasting team consisting of Kevin Harvick, Mike Joy, and Clint Bowyer failed to impress viewers. This is why this transition has been anticipated for a long time now and is receiving great feedback.

One more fan on X cheered in joy, “You guys ROCK! This Booth beats FOX by a MILE!” Junior quit broadcasting in 2023 after spending a long career with NBC Sports. Fans sorely missed hearing him throughout last year and couldn’t wait to have him back. It’s not much of a surprise that the popular icon spent most of 2024 in a similar mindset.

Dale Jr. admits missing the booth badly in 2024

After his official retirement in 2017, Junior began working with NBC Sports. He called races, became adept at it, and turned out to be a fan-favorite in the booth as well. At the end of 2023, he announced that he would be stepping down from the role to focus on other aspects of his life. This included building the Dirty Mo Media brand.

A year later, he regrets the decision he made. He said on Harvick Happy Hour recently, “I didn’t want to take a year off, but it just didn’t work out, and so I’ve missed it. I’ve missed it a lot.”

He continued to express how his excitement level is through the roof now that he is back. Hopefully, he will pick up right where he left off and strike the right chord with fans on Sunday at Charlotte.