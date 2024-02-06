Dale Earnhardt Jr. Podcast Empire: All Podcasts Owned by the NASCAR Legend’s Dirty Mo Media

Back in February 2013, Dale Earnhardt Jr. announced that he was getting together with a few of his friends to launch a podcast called The Dale Jr. Download. The radio-style program was to be the first on a new online network named Dirty Mo Radio. Over 10 years later, the network plays host to multiple popular podcasts and is one of Junior’s major revenue streams.

The first and biggest of them all is Dale Jr. Download. In 2024, the podcast will begin its eighth season with Junior behind the mic. Usually co-hosted by Mike Davis, the show focuses on thoughtful conversations about NASCAR and racing with popular guests.

Following at a close second is Actions Detrimental, hosted by Denny Hamlin and Jared Allen. The Joe Gibbs Racing star gets together with Allen to discuss the previous Cup Series race and provide his thoughts on it. They also talk about other key issues in the sport and the upcoming schedule. 2024 marks its second year on the network.

Door Bumper Clear is yet another famed entry that provides strong insights into NASCAR from racing insiders. With 7+ years of run under its belt, the podcast is hosted by veteran spotters Brett Griffin, TJ Majors, Freddie Kraft, and insider Casey Boats. From recapping races to discussing and debating rumors, the team provides unparalleled entertainment to listeners.

Dirty Mo Dough is hosted by former Hendrick Motorsports crew chief Steve Letarte and his pals, Chopper and Professor. It is an informational podcast that dives into sports betting. The trio analyzes winning odds through a complete analysis of stats and performance sentiment. Letarte’s love for speed and experience on the track make this podcast a go-to for betting aficionados.

Other podcasts on the Dirty Mo Media network include Speed Street, Dirty Mo Live, Next Level, and The Burton Continuum.

The origins of the Dirty Mo Media in the words of Dale Earnhardt Jr.

Talking to former racer Kenny Wallace last year, Junior revealed how Dirty Mo Media was the brainchild of Mike Davis. Though Junior hadn’t been very receptive to the idea, Davis had insisted, “Trust me, podcasts are gonna get popular and you’re gonna wanna be in this space.”

Eventually finding common ground on the idea, the duo picked the name Dirty Mo Radio, Mo – referring to Junior’s hometown, Mooresville. Junior said of the network’s growth from there on, “It grew and grew. It was very popular with our core hardcore fans. Here was this neat little piece of great content that they could get in this one space.”

Dirty Mo Media is today the largest base of NASCAR insights for fans and drivers.