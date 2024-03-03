Dale Earnhardt Jr. Proves Why Wife Hesitated to Leave Him Alone With Daughters

MARTINSVILLE, VA – APRIL 08: Dale Earnhardt, Jr. ( 88 JR Motorsports Hellmann s Fridge Hunters Chevrolet) with wife Amy and daughters Isla and Nicole prior to the running of the NASCAR, Motorsport, USA Xfinity Series Call 811 Before You Dig 250 on April 8,2022 at Martinsville Speedway in Martinsville, VA. (Photo by Jeff Robinson/Icon Sportswire) AUTO: APR 08 NASCAR Xfinity Series

When Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s wife decided to go out of town, she had just one thing on her mind – her daughters. But with the man of the house himself in charge of looking after them, why was she so worried? Does she not trust her husband with her daughters? While mommy was away, Junior decided to take his daughters, five-year-old Isla, and three-year-old Nicole, to the American Dolls store. But that was when the problem arose. The 15-time Most Popular Driver had to use the bathroom, and he wondered where he would keep his daughters till he was done.

The only thing that could have been done at that moment was for Dale Jr. to take his girls with him. And that’s what he did. “All three of us in the men’s stall in the Macy’s,” said Junior. “I wanted a men’s bathroom that was empty and I figured there wouldn’t be many guys shopping in the Macy’s store at three an afternoon.”

“So we’re sitting in there, each of us using the bathroom and then some men started coming into the bathroom and they’re (the girls) giggling. I’m like… shhhh. And then they started shushing each other. I’m like holy smokes. This is more than I can take. But it was funny. I just had to laugh,” he added.

Fans rallied behind Junior, acknowledging his problem

Kids can be quite unpredictable at times. Hence, being the dad of two little girls, one needs to be extra careful and always alert. Needless to say, Junior did his best to keep an eye on his daughters even while using the bathroom. But was there a better way out from the tough situation that Junior found himself on his way to the doll house?

Thankfully, the day ended well for the three. Junior said that after he was done using the bathroom, they visited the doll store and his daughters picked dolls for themselves.