Rising Star Connor Zilisch Drops Big Update on Racing in the Cup Series: “I Don’t Need to Really Focus on That”

Connor Zilisch who is lately one of the most talked about NASCAR drivers, made an impressive Cup debut at COTA. Despite his promising performance being curtailed by a final stage wreck involving Daniel Suarez, his speed and adeptness on the track earned accolades from NASCAR insiders, fans, and onlookers alike. However, no further Cup starts have been announced for him as yet.

During his latest guest appearance on the Rubbin’ is Racing podcast, when asked about potential discussions regarding his next Cup stint, Zilisch clarified that there have been no developments so far.

While he is eager to participate in more Cup races, he expressed a specific interest in testing his abilities on more challenging circuits, particularly ovals, to step out of his comfort zone [road courses] and accumulate experience from seasoned Cup drivers.

He believes that there is no better way to learn than by being thrust into the thick of competition, racing against the top-tier professionals who excel in their field. Zilisch is convinced that competing alongside the best would enhance his understanding and proficiency in oval racing.

Hence, while open to more racing opportunities, Zilisch is presently adopting a systematic approach by focusing on one race at a time.

He clarified his priorities, stating, “I have an Xfinity schedule; I need to focus on chasing a championship there. So, honestly, the Cup stuff is just a plus, and I don’t need to really focus on that right now, which I think is kind of what everyone has told me.”

Last year marked Zilisch’s first Xfinity race, where he triumphed in his debut at Watkins Glen, subsequently making three additional starts and finishing in the top 5 in two of them. This season, Zilisch has already clinched a victory at COTA in one of his four starts.

However, his performances in the subsequent races saw him finishing P16 at Phoenix and encountering more challenging races at the superspeedways, finishing P27 and P34 at Daytona and Atlanta, respectively.

Kevin Harvick’s sage advice to Zilisch

The former Stewart-Haas Racing driver edified the contrast in the preparation required for participating in selective races versus committing to a full season schedule. He pointed out that preparing for an individual race, especially on a preferred track type such as a road course or oval, is markedly simpler.

The true test, however, happens when drivers must continuously recover from week to week, particularly after lackluster performances, while simultaneously handling a dense schedule of races, public engagements, and other commitments.

On his Happy Hour podcast, Harvick emphasized that while it’s currently simpler for Zilisch to manage his Cup starts, navigating through a season that mixes both favorable and challenging tracks will truly test his capabilities.

Harvick further noted that Zilisch will eventually confront the task of managing a 38-week season, an increasing bank balance, and more attention from fans. These are life adjustments that he will need to navigate as he progresses in the Cup Series.