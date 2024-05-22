Dale Earnhardt Jr. provides positive Kyle Larson-Donald Trump update ahead of Indy-NASCAR double

Motorsports fans across the country were in for a shock when news broke that Donald Trump’s attendance in the upcoming Coca-Cola 600 could potentially restrict the airspace around the race track. What it meant was that Kyle Larson would not be able to fly in from Indianapolis after running in the Indy 500 and complete his attempt at the Double. Thankfully, Dale Earnhardt Jr. has cleared the issue up.

He said on his podcast that the airspace will not be closed because of Trump’s presence in the track and it will not be an issue for Larson to get there after completing his IndyCar Series debut. His words went, “I’ve got some pretty reliable sources that have told me. I’d heard that Trump might be coming to 600 about five days ago. I’ve also heard that they won’t close the airspace.”

“So, if that’s the only concern for Larson trying to get you know back then I don’t think that’s going to be an issue.” The Indy 500 is scheduled to start at 12:45 p.m. on May 26 and finish about three hours later. The transit time between Indianapolis and Charlotte is an hour and the Coca-Cola 600 is scheduled to start at 6:18 p.m. If the airspace was to be closed, Larson would’ve found himself in quite the situation.

Dale Jr.’s update comes as a welcome relief to the predicament. Trump’s attendance at the Charlotte Motor Speedway is not yet confirmed by the track officials. Should he be present, he will be the first among the country’s former commander-in-chief’s to visit the venue. Hopes are that the Federal Aviation Administration won’t foil what is set to be a historic day for NASCAR.

Can Kyle Larson end up victorious in both the Indy 500 and the Coca-Cola 600?

Racing 1100 miles in a single day is no ordinary feat. A handful of drivers have attempted this challenge and just one – Tony Stewart – has completed it still running. With history offering him no support, Larson heads into this challenge with only his skill to rely on. He qualified fifth for the Indy 500 last weekend and provided a gist of what is to come on Sunday.

Over in the Coca-Cola 600, he is already a one-time winner. The Charlotte Motor Speedway is a familiar track for the Hendrick star and one that he should comparatively thrive in. Being successful in this humongous attempt will elevate Larson to a stage where he is one of the best race car drivers of current generation in worldwide motorsports.