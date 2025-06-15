“I Can’t Imagine…”: Dale Earnhardt Jr. Applauds Daniel Suárez for Shining Under Immense Homecoming Pressure in Mexico

After a heavy crash in qualifying sent Daniel Suárez’s car windshield deep into the Turn 11 barrier, the No. 9 JR Motorsports crew scrambled to prepare a backup car. But an Xfinity Series weekend that began in chaos ended in triumph for Mexico’s home hero.

Suárez was forced to start at the tail end of the field in 39th, but by the checkered flag, he was leading the charge, holding off Taylor Gray by 0.598 seconds after leading 19 laps en route to an emotional win.

With his plate already full — juggling promotional appearances, media duties, and cross-border travel between the U.S. and Mexico — Suárez entered the weekend with limited seat time and heavy expectations. For Dale Earnhardt Jr., co-owner of JR Motorsports, the win meant more than just a trophy.

“Daniel is so proud to have his industry in Mexico City, and [to] have all of us here to see what Mexico City is all about. He has a ton of pride in that,” Earnhardt said.

“So, I know there’s a lot of pressure on him to come here to perform, to do well. And he wants everybody in the NASCAR industry to have a great experience.

“I can’t imagine the things that are running through his mind just leading up to this weekend, much less on the racetrack, trying to race well. So, I was so thankful for him to be able to have a moment like he had today.”

While Earnhardt acknowledged that Suárez naturally has his eyes on Sunday’s Cup race, he emphasized how important it was for the Mexican crowd to witness their hometown hero deliver a statement performance. “[He] gave everybody here in attendance something to be excited about and cheer for,” Earnhardt added.

True to form, Suárez remained grounded in victory. “The car wasn’t supposed to be a winner today,” he admitted. He quickly credited the JR Motorsports crew, noting the No. 9 team’s exceptional effort in preparing the backup machine that carried him from the back of the field to the top step of the podium.

It marked the second time this season a Trackhouse-affiliated driver clawed their way from the back to Victory Lane, following Ross Chastain’s Coke 600 win in a backup car just three weeks earlier.