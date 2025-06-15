mobile app bar

“I Can’t Imagine…”: Dale Earnhardt Jr. Applauds Daniel Suárez for Shining Under Immense Homecoming Pressure in Mexico

Neha Dwivedi
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Dale Earnhardt Jr. talks with NASCAR Cup Series driver Daniel Suarez (19) before the Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond International Raceway.

Apr 30, 2017; Richmond, VA, USA; Dale Earnhardt Jr. talks with NASCAR Cup Series driver Daniel Suarez (19) before the Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond International Raceway. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images

After a heavy crash in qualifying sent Daniel Suárez’s car windshield deep into the Turn 11 barrier, the No. 9 JR Motorsports crew scrambled to prepare a backup car. But an Xfinity Series weekend that began in chaos ended in triumph for Mexico’s home hero.

Suárez was forced to start at the tail end of the field in 39th, but by the checkered flag, he was leading the charge, holding off Taylor Gray by 0.598 seconds after leading 19 laps en route to an emotional win.

With his plate already full — juggling promotional appearances, media duties, and cross-border travel between the U.S. and Mexico — Suárez entered the weekend with limited seat time and heavy expectations. For Dale Earnhardt Jr., co-owner of JR Motorsports, the win meant more than just a trophy.

“Daniel is so proud to have his industry in Mexico City, and [to] have all of us here to see what Mexico City is all about. He has a ton of pride in that,” Earnhardt said.

“So, I know there’s a lot of pressure on him to come here to perform, to do well. And he wants everybody in the NASCAR industry to have a great experience.

“I can’t imagine the things that are running through his mind just leading up to this weekend, much less on the racetrack, trying to race well. So, I was so thankful for him to be able to have a moment like he had today.”

While Earnhardt acknowledged that Suárez naturally has his eyes on Sunday’s Cup race, he emphasized how important it was for the Mexican crowd to witness their hometown hero deliver a statement performance. “[He] gave everybody here in attendance something to be excited about and cheer for,” Earnhardt added.

True to form, Suárez remained grounded in victory. “The car wasn’t supposed to be a winner today,” he admitted. He quickly credited the JR Motorsports crew, noting the No. 9 team’s exceptional effort in preparing the backup machine that carried him from the back of the field to the top step of the podium.

It marked the second time this season a Trackhouse-affiliated driver clawed their way from the back to Victory Lane, following Ross Chastain’s Coke 600 win in a backup car just three weeks earlier.

Post Edited By:Abhishek Ramesh

About the author

Neha Dwivedi

Neha Dwivedi

x-iconfacebook-iconinstagram-iconlinkedin-icon

Neha Dwivedi is an experienced NASCAR Journalist at The SportsRush, having penned over 3000 articles on the sport to date. She was a seasoned writer long before she got into the world of NASCAR. Although she loves to see Martin Truex Jr. and Kyle Busch win the races, she equally supports the emerging talents in the CARS Late Model and ARCA Menards Series.. For her work in NASCAR she has earned accolades from journalists like Susan Wade of The Athletic, as well as NASCAR drivers including Thad Moffit and Corey Lajoie. Her favorite moment from NASCAR was witnessing Kyle Busch and Martin Truex Jr. win the championship trophies. Outside the racetrack world, Neha immerses herself in the literary world, exploring both fiction and non-fiction.

Share this article

Don’t miss these